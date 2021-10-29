Medical Miracle: Mother on Life Support Makes Amazing Recovery, Meets Baby After Birth While on Ventilator

In August, a family preparing to meet their newest addition almost lost the woman that held them all together — but after much uncertainty, life support, an emergency C-section and a lot of prayer, it looks like she’s pulling through.

Zach and Autumn Carver of Indianapolis both tested positive for COVID in August. Zach had a fever and Autumn experienced lung complications so severe that she ended up in the hospital on Aug. 25 and was put on a ventilator.







As her condition worsened, she was flown to Methodist Hospital for an emergency C-section. Her third child and first son, Huxley Carver, was born on Aug. 27 and was immediately whisked away.

Huxley stayed in the hospital for 10 days before going home, but Autumn was placed on life support. No one knew if she would make it.

“The most caring and loving person that I’ve ever met,” Zach told WTHR of his wife. “I’m not just saying that because she’s my wife. But she lights up a room. She’s got a beautiful smile.

“She’s very caring and goes above and beyond to take care of her friends and family, and she’s the best mother that I could ever ask for our children.”

But she fought, she survived, and nearly two months later, on Oct. 19, she was cleared to meet Huxley.

“What a day,” Zach posted. “A surprise conversation with a doctor this morning brought us out of Isolation and a plan for Autumn to meet Huxley. Same convo advised us that Autumn Carver’s tracheotomy would be switched out to a smaller one so she could have a speaking devise attached to it.

“At 3 pm today she met our son and it was an amazing moment needless to say. Her parents, one of her best friends and many nurses and doctors witnessed the special moment. I don’t know if there was a dry eye in the area. Later this afternoon I got to hear Autumn say I love Zach. What an amazing day.

“We have a long way to go, but a good day through this was much needed. Autumn says thank you for all the prayers and support along the way. God bless you.”







That long-awaited moment, the joy shared between two parents as they meet their child for the first time together, had been postponed — but thankfully it did happen, and Zach said it was something he’ll never forget.

“It was a very special memory that I’ll never forget, handing him, for the first time, to Autumn,” he told NBC. “We both hugged him and kissed him and looked at each other’s eyes and it was a very powerful moment, for sure.”







Autumn has made progress and was moved to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where she will continue treatment. Her lungs are in very poor condition and she may face a lung transplant at some point.

For now, the family is recognizing every step of progress along the way as a major milestone and looking forward to that day when she’ll finally be able to settle back home with her family.







“Autumn Carver stood up 4 times today, completed OT and tied to rest some,” Zach shared on Facebook on Wednesday. “She got weened off some meds coming up here a little too quick, so they have that regulated and hoping for a better day tomorrow.

“We appreciate all the love and support as always. They turned off the ECMO machine for a while today and she did great. She should be de-cannulated (Ecmo removed) maybe tomorrow or Friday. That will be one of the happiest moments of my life.”

