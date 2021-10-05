'Miracle Baby': Baby Girl Born by Emergency C-Section to Hospitalized Mother in Coma

Vicky Goodson from Charlotte, North Carolina, was told she couldn’t have children. The 40-year-old is a cafeteria manager at Starmount Academy of Excellence elementary school, where she gets to see kids every day — but a miracle was about to happen for her.

She got pregnant.

Her family said she continued work and was careful, trying to keep herself healthy but not wanting to get the COVID vaccine while she was pregnant.







But by September she had contracted the virus, and her health had started to decline.

On Sept. 3, she texted sister Tarisha Leach to tell her she couldn’t breathe. On Sept. 7, she posted on Facebook asking for prayers as she was admitted to the hospital and feared what the future might hold for her and her baby.

On Sept. 11, baby Reign Monet — who wasn’t due until mid-October — came into the world by emergency C-section while Goodson was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

Her mother couldn’t hold her, and it certainly wasn’t the welcome that she had anticipated — but the baby was alive.

Reign, who tested negative for COVID, went home with family after being in the NICU for two weeks. Goodson now has double pneumonia and still has not gotten to meet her little miracle.

“The baby is a miracle baby,” Leach told WSOC-TV. “A miracle baby. She’s beautiful.”

‘She’s a miracle baby’ A CMS employee’s family tells me she is on life-support right now after giving birth to her daughter while on a ventilator. https://t.co/JbrWpQzb5Z — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveWSOC9) October 2, 2021

“There are beautiful gifts that can come in the middle of chaos and turmoil or whatever and we really consider her that beautiful gift,” Goodson’s brother-in-law said.

“She is, right now, fighting for her life,” he added.

The family is hoping Goodson will pull through to see the beautiful baby girl waiting for her.

“The baby deserve her mom,” Leach said. “She would be — she will be the perfect mom.”

A GoFundMe has been started for Goodson to help with medical bills and the many costs associated with caring for a newborn, and it had raised about $1,000 by Tuesday morning.

“I need everyone to send lots of prayers to my sister Roe Roe,” Nicky Leach, another of Goodson’s sisters, wrote on Facebook.

“A little prayer for my sister Loving God, I pray that you will comfort my sister in her suffering, lend skill to the hands of her healers, and bless the means used for her cure,” she said. “Give her such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when she is afraid, I may put her whole trust in you; through our Savior Jesus Christ. Amen.

“Please to continue to donate and thank you everyone who has.”

