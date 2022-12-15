Melania Trump Wastes No Time, Continues to Forge On with First Lady-Like Responsibilities

You can take the classy woman away from the “first lady” title, but you can’t take the first lady out of a classy woman.

Former first lady Melania Trump, who may very well be first lady again come 2024, went above and beyond the call of an everyday American citizen when she shared some Christmas festivities with foster care families in Palm Beach, Florida.

The event took place on Sunday, at the Trump International Golf Club, according to Fox News.

“I’m happy to share in the festivities with the foster care community at this very special time of year,” Trump told Fox. “My dream is that when Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus talk to a child at our event, those wonderful words, together with the activities and fun of the day, create beautiful lifelong memories.”

Former President Donald Trump was at the event as well, making it a true family affair for the nearly 100 foster kids who attended the festivities, which included decorating gingerbread houses, painting ornaments, face painting, story time and a special meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“This year’s Christmas season should inspire hope and compassion for all,” the former first lady said. “I wish that as the holiday and new year approach, people in our wonderful country and around the world will be blessed with security, peace and love, as well as a dedication to helping one another and giving back.”

The children invited ranged from toddlers to preteens.

“Since leaving the White House and returning to the private sector, my resolve to promote the well-being of children and strengthen the foster care community has not wavered,” Trump said. “I’m pleased that two young adults received full college scholarships and started school this semester because of ‘Fostering the Future,’ and I look forward to all they accomplish.”

Trump has long pushed this issue, dating back to when she was in the White House, with her “Be Best” and “Fostering the Future” initiatives.

The entire event was a stark reminder that underneath the ugliness and cynicism that oftentimes permeates politics, Melania Trump’s call to “Be Best” is a genuinely noble cause that can help bring untold joy and love to those who need it most.

It’s a beautiful sentiment.

And an authentic one, as Boca West Children’s Foundation Executive Director Pamela Weinroth told Fox News.

“The Trump family has always supported those most vulnerable in our community,” Weinroth said. “Today’s Christmas brunch offers the children very special memories that will carry them through the holidays and hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Melania Trump’s Christmas festivities is that she helped organize everything while also preparing for her husband’s much ballyhooed 2024 presidential candidacy.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” Trump said in a statement shortly after her husband announced his third run for the White House. “His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

She then added how she expects his second term to go:

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love and security.”

There is a greater than zero chance that next year, foster children in need will be invited to the White House instead of a golf course.

And based on Melania Trump’s comments about her husband’s upcoming campaign, it sounds like she can’t wait to host those foster children in the White House.

After all, we all already know that Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are incredible and beautiful. Why not add to those visuals with hundreds of jubilant foster children?

