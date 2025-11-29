Share
News
A phone screen displays a series of apps owned by the company Meta Platforms.
A phone screen displays a series of apps owned by the company Meta Platforms. (Kenneth Cheung / Getty Images)

Meta Tolerated Sex Traffickers With 17-Strike System, Lawsuit Claims

 By Michael Austin  November 29, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

Newly unsealed court filings asserted that Meta, the company behind social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, had a lackluster approach toward blocking accounts that appeared to participate in sex trafficking.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, the former head of safety for Instagram, testified in the documents that when she joined Meta in 2020, there was a “17x” strike policy for accounts involved with “trafficking of humans for sex.”

“You could incur 16 violations for prostitution and sexual solicitation, and upon the 17th violation, your account would be suspended,” Jayakumar testified, per a report from Time.

Jayakumar said that “by any measure across the industry” the strike threshold was “very, very high.”

The lawsuit claimed that Meta knew of harms on their platforms and downplayed risks to younger users anyway.

Meta was allegedly aware that millions of adults on their platforms were actively contacting minors and that their platforms worsened mental health issues in teenagers.

They also allegedly knew that content about suicide, eating disorders, and child sexual abuse was detected but hardly ever removed.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, claimed that Meta, as well as the companies behind Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube, ignored harms to children as they pursued profits.

“Meta has designed social media products and platforms that it is aware are addictive to kids, and they’re aware that those addictions lead to a whole host of serious mental health issues,” Previn Warren, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said of the case, per Time.

“Like tobacco, this is a situation where there are dangerous products that were marketed to kids,” Warren continued.

“They did it anyway, because more usage meant more profits for the company.”

The plaintiffs also say that Meta has been targeting younger users since 2017 despite internal research warning that their platforms were harmful to children.

Related:
This Is Why You Can't Trust Public Schools: Teachers Union Teaches 'Interrupting Whiteness'

Meta executives allegedly shut down ways to mitigate the harms suggested by employees.

A representative for the company denied the validity of the lawsuit in a statement to Time.

“We strongly disagree with these allegations, which rely on cherry-picked quotes and misinformed opinions in an attempt to present a deliberately misleading picture,” the representative said.

“The full record will show that for over a decade, we have listened to parents, researched issues that matter most, and made real changes to protect teens — like introducing Teen Accounts with built-in protections and providing parents with controls to manage their teens’ experiences,” the statement continued.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and we stand by our record.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Meta Tolerated Sex Traffickers With 17-Strike System, Lawsuit Claims
Even a Rumor Puts You in These Crazies' Crosshairs: Leftists Harass Home Depot Over Claims Store Chain Aided ICE
Miami Homeowner Faces Off Against 4 Intruders, Sends 3 Running After They See What He Did to the First
Court Rules 12-Year-Old's Mother Cannot Read Her the Bible, Take Her to Church
Federal Investigators Release More Information About Shocking UPS Plane Crash
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation