Parler Share
News
Sports
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images)

Michael Jordan to Sell Majority Stake in $1.7 Billion Business - Report

 By Richard Moorhead  March 18, 2023 at 7:15am
Parler Share

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is eyeing selling his NBA franchise.

The retired sports star is in negotiations to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, according to a Thursday ESPN report.

Jordan is “engaged in serious talks” to sell his stake in the franchise to a group involving Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall and Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin, according to the report.

Trending:
Geraldo Rivera Told Conservatives to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Hunter Biden - Boy, Did They Ever Put Up

Jordan and his peers have seen significant progress in the negotiations, according to ESPN.

Jordan would maintain a minority ownership stake in the team in the outlined agreement.

Jordan became the majority owner of the Hornets in 2010, and the team has seen less success than the legendary player in his own playing career.

The Hornets have only had three winning seasons since Jordan became the majority owner, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Should Michael Jordan sell his NBA team?

Even though the team hasn’t seen on-court success, the sale could represent a financial windfall for Jordan.

The Chicago Bulls great acquired a majority stake in the team for $275 million in 2010.

Jordan first acquired a minority stake in the franchise in 2005, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Hornets are currently valued at $1.7 billion, according to some estimates.

Related:
Kamala Harris Gets Hostile Reception from March Madness Crowd as Her Alma Mater Gets Blown Out by 28 Points

The change in ownership won’t lead to the franchise relocating from Charlotte.

“With or without a sale, the Hornets will be staying put” in the Charlotte market, according to one local journalist cited by the Sports Business Journal.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, is widely considered the greatest player in the history of the league.

The retired athlete and businessman already has a net worth of $2 billion, according to an estimate of his wealth from Forbes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Michael Jordan to Sell Majority Stake in $1.7 Billion Business - Report
5 Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing for Trump Indictment: Report
Arrest Warrant Issued for Vladimir Putin - Prosecutors Believe They Have Enough Evidence to Convict
Kamala Harris Gets Hostile Reception from March Madness Crowd as Her Alma Mater Gets Blown Out by 28 Points
'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Murdering Wife, Check Out What He Joked About on Show 3 Years Ago
See more...

Conversation