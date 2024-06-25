Share
News

Michelle Obama STEM Academy Administrator Allegedly Body Slams 5th Grader, Out of Jail on Bond - 'We Want Accountability'

 By Michael Austin  June 25, 2024 at 7:56am
Share

Some shocking news has come out of the Michelle Obama STEM Academy in Clayton County, Georgia, this week.

According to a Friday report from local Atlanta outlet WSB-TV,  Tony McCrear — a school administrator from the academy — body-slammed and injured a fifth-grade boy during the school’s lunch period.

Specifically, court documents obtained by WSB-TV claim McCrear “physically without provocation and outside the scope of his duties lift the juvenile over his shoulder and intentionally threw him to the floor while confronting said student regarding his behavior during lunch” in violation of the law.

The boy’s mother, Jessica Champion, claims the injuries sustained have forced her son to put his arm in a sling.

At the time of the incident, a school resource officer attempted to pull McCrear off of her son.

Trending:
US Marine Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Warns That If Biden Doesn't Do Something, Moscow Will 'Keep Grabbing People'

The family’s attorney Sarah Flack believes this case is open and shut.

“At worst we have a fifth grader who didn’t follow instructions. That happens. That’s what fifth graders do. We have an administrator who didn’t know how to handle that and committed a felony offense,” Flack said, per WSB-TV.

Flack claims that the Michelle Obama STEM Academy has a video of the incident.

The attorney has urged the school system to release it.

Do you trust public schools in America?

“Families’ parents deserve to know what really happened so we want transparency, we want accountability, we want to know, we want to see what happened,” Flack said.

McCrear will be represented by a public defender.

The school was previously named Eddie White Elementary School after Eddie J. White, a school administrator who had worked in the Clayton County public school system for over 40 years, according to the Clayton News Daily.

When White, an African American, began his career, the Georgian school system was racially segregated.

Nevertheless, the educator managed to work his way up to becoming an assistant superintendent.

Related:
Trump's Odds of Winning Presidency Hit All-Time High - Nearly 20 Points Above Biden

In May 2020, district staff requested the Clayton County Board change the elementary school’s name from Eddie White Elementary to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, according to the school’s website.

The name change went into effect in December 2020 after the district received the former First Lady’s approval.

A middle school in the district, Eddie White Middle Academy, still bears the Georgia educator’s name.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Michelle Obama STEM Academy Administrator Allegedly Body Slams 5th Grader, Out of Jail on Bond - 'We Want Accountability'
Biden Campaign Forfeits State to Trump, Admits President Has No Chance to Win It as Democrats' Election Chances Spiral
Leader of National Anti-Trump Operation Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Boy, 15
Caitlin Clark Vanishes from Fever's Offense, Enraging Fans as She Loses to Angel Reese's Chicago Sky
Report: Drug Shortages Hit Highest Levels in a Decade - Nobody Is Safe
See more...

Conversation