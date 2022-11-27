Parler Share
Michigan football player Donovan Edwards runs with the ball away from a tackle during the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Saturday.
Michigan football player Donovan Edwards runs with the ball away from a tackle during the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Saturday. (Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images)

Michigan Star Reveals Key Factor in Dominating Win Over Ohio State: 'We Have Love for the Lord'

 By Bryan Chai  November 27, 2022 at 1:26pm
For anyone who spent Saturday recovering from an L-tryptophan or football overdose, you missed perhaps the most exciting blowout game in recent college football memory.

Michigan crushed Ohio State 45-23 in a wild back-and-forth game, that was honestly competitive until Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards put the game away in the fourth quarter with not one, but two electric touchdown runs.

You can see the 75-yard and 85-yard touchdown runs below:

Those two touchdowns helped Michigan turn an 8-point lead midway through the fourth quarter into an insurmountable 22-point lead.

Following the game, it honestly would’ve been rather easy for Edwards to shoulder some of the credit for himself. He, quite literally, carried Michigan to victory over their most despised rival in their much ballyhooed annual rivalry game.

But instead, Edwards took a different approach when it came to crediting Michigan’s win. And he did so multiple times.

WXYZ-TV caught up with Edwards as he was leaving the field and asked him his thoughts on the big win.

“Your team won, you’re going to Indy, and you did it in a dominating fashion. What is this team capable of?” WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman asked Edwards.

“We’re capable of a lot,” Edwards said. “The Lord has blessed us to be capable of a lot. We trust in God. We trust in each other. We have love for the Lord, and we have love for each other. So that’s what makes us a dominating team.”

After some difficult-to-decipher speaking, Edwards’s final message came through loud and clear:

“We give glory to the Lord at the end of games.”

Just in case you are a cynic or feel that Edwards’s remarks were to gain some social media clout, you can drop that line of thinking right now.

Here’s Edwards speaking to reporters after he dominated a state championship game in 2021:



“I was embracing the moment. I was just thanking God for the opportunity that He led us here,” Edwards said. “I talk to God everyday, you know what I’m saying? ‘Thank you for the moment, thank you for the opportunity, thank you for everything.'”

The most amazing part of Edwards’s journey is that he may not have even had a chance to be showcased during Saturday’s win. Edwards is actually the backup to Michigan superstar running back Blake Corum, who left Saturday’s game early with a lingering injury.

Saturday’s game was just the second time that the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game featured two unbeaten teams. It’s also the first time since 1999 that Michigan has beaten Ohio State two years in a row. (The Wolverines won 42-27 last year.)

Michigan will face the Purdue Boilermakers in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big 10 championship on Dec. 3. Ohio State, meanwhile, will have to wait on the whims of the College Football Playoff selection committee to learn if they will be in the playoffs or if they will be relegated to a bowl game.

Conversation