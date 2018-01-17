Mike Huckabee Has a New Idea for Sarah’s Next Briefing That Jim Acosta Will Hate

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee offered some advice to his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, following a media briefing on the president’s health: have the White House press corps and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., take the cognitive test that her boss aced too.

Huckabee tweeted at his daughter on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, told reporters the previous day that the chief executive is in excellent health and scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Test.

The assessment is designed to screen for cognitive dysfunction, such as a loss of memory and clear thinking ability, that sometimes precedes dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, USA Today reported.

The former governor wrote that Trump, 71, would certainly approve of Jackson administering the exam to the media and Booker.

Advice to @PressSec (and she should listen to ME!) At briefing today have Dr Jackson administer Montreal Cognitive Test to press corps. I think @realDonaldTrump would approve this message! Oh and invite Sen Corey Booker and his pal T-Bone to be there. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 17, 2018

TRENDING: Video: Cory Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

Booker became very emotional in questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senator said he was “seething with anger” and recalled the “tears of rage” he shed when he first learned of the “sh–hole” nations quote attributed to Trump, CNN reported.

Huckabee ridiculed the media in other tweets for the types of questions they were asking of the Navy doctor for approximately an hour on Tuesday.

In one, he wrote that Jackson’s briefing showed the president is in good health, physically and mentally, and “the press is stark-raving NUTS!”

Do you think the White House press corps should take a cognitive test? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

What did America learn after watching media badger WH doctor for an hour fishing for ANYTHING to show @realDonaldTrump isn't fit for office? That @POTUS is remarkably fine physically and mentally, but the press is stark-raving NUTS! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 17, 2018

Huckabee specifically called out CNN’s Jim Acosta, MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson and Sentinel newspapers reporter and CNN contributor Brian Karem. They looked like the Three Stooges — Moe, Larry and Curly — the former presidential candidate wrote.

Dr. Jim Acosta! Dr. Hallie Jackson! Dr. Bryan Karem! Come to ER stat!! (Not to GIVE meds, but to TAKE some!) You guys looked like Moe, Larry and Curly. Take some time off. Have a cheeseburger and get as healthy as @POTUS because you guys are about to have a stroke! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 16, 2018

Acosta queried Jackson, who was also the doctor for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, if there was anything the physician was not reporting about Trump’s health, the Daily Caller reported.

RELATED: Former Porn Actress Claims She and Donald Trump Had Sex a Year After He Married Melania

“One question,” Acosta said to the doctor. “There isn’t anything that’s part of the president’s health records or his overall physical fitness or any medications that he’s taking that you’re not permitted to tell us? Is there anything you’re keeping from us for privacy reasons?”

Jackson replied that there was no information about Trump’s health being withheld, negative or otherwise.

“I’ve been involved in probably the last six or seven of these and this is hands down more information that has been put forth by any other assessment to date,” he stated.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also waded into the fray writing the media’s attempts to call into question his father’s health reminded him of a scene from the movie “Dumb & Dumber.”

Watching media trying to ask the Rear Admiral Jackson (The White House Dr) questions in ways that leaves an opening to attack @realDonaldTrump's health after an amazing report, cognitive & otherwise, is like watching Dumb & Dumber 1:1,000,000 "So you're saying there's a chance!" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2018

His brother Eric Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he recalled the contrast in his father’s robust energy levels during the 2016 campaign and media’s inability to keep up.

.@EricTrump on @POTUS: "He has more energy than any person I have ever met in my entire life…The guy is incredible." #Hannity https://t.co/lsTkWLDwI4 pic.twitter.com/ZDn0keKphP — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 17, 2018

“By the way, if I look around that room, half of the people in there I remember from the campaign, and I remember them sleep deprived, drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn’t keep up with him,” Eric said.

The younger Trump added that his father would be “on his seventh speech of the night, they were in the back not speaking in front of 30,000 people seven times in a row in four different states. They were totally falling asleep. They can’t keep up with him.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.