Mike Huckabee: Seeing Double (Ballot Scans) in Fulton County, Georgia

OK, folks. We have some reports out of Fulton County, Georgia, regarding an investigation into the vote count that’s been going on there for the past few weeks. Those who say there’s nothing to see are either not paying attention or trying to divert yours.

We’ve gone one more step or two on the trail to retrace what happened on election night in Fulton County. It appears that many ballots were scanned twice.

One can do an A-B comparison and see that two scanned ballots are identical in the way they were filled out. In fact, there’s really no question that they’re the same ballot. But note this one important caveat: Just because a ballot was scanned twice doesn’t prove it was counted twice. Still, if ballots were counted more than once, this is just what it would look like, as seen in a video from Tuesday.

We all saw the security cam video of election night from the State Farm Arena in which election workers were feeding ballots into tabulation machines with no poll watchers at all. Again, I’m not saying it’s proven that ballots were counted twice, but they could have been. The allegation is that entire batches were rescanned and might have been counted more than once.

A group called VotersGA — Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia — got a court order in late June to obtain higher-resolution scanned images of 147,000 mail-in ballots (not the ballots themselves) and now allege that the hand-count audit that has already been done in Fulton County is “riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.” Here’s a link to their claims.

At the same time, if our system is to survive, we all have to have confidence in our elections going forward, and that is currently not the case. Sweeping the problems and suspected abuses under the rug is no way to earn that confidence. If there are issues that might affect election outcomes, we have to fix them.

So to continue, as reported by The Epoch Times, VotersGA alleged that at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots were “added redundantly to the audit results.” Of those 4,255 votes, nearly 3,400 were for Biden.

And after audit tally sheets were finally turned over to the group by Fulton County officials, VotersGA found seven sheets it believes were fabricated to show falsified vote totals. For example, a batch that would have gone 59 percent for Biden and 42 percent for Trump went 100 percent for Biden and 0 percent for Trump.

This is just one of the “massive audit errors” that Garland Favorito, founder of VotersGA, says his team found. Recall the tiny sliver of difference between the vote counts for Biden and Trump in Georgia: Out of over 4.9 million votes cast, Biden’s margin of victory was fewer than 12,000 votes statewide.

VoterGA had petitioned the court in December, with Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero overseeing the case, to get clearance to inspect all the mail-in ballots, alleging that fraud had taken place. (Favorito was one of those who said they’d personally seen wrongdoing.) If you’d like some background, this report in The Epoch Times from a few weeks back will help.

Note that petitioners had wanted to go to the county’s ballot storage warehouse and observe as workers scanned the ballots at higher resolution and that Judge Amero had said they could, but they later canceled the visit after Fulton County filed motions to dismiss the case. At every turn, Fulton County officials have been trying to block any look at the actual ballots.

Recall the security breach that happened at that warehouse. Of course, we were assured that none of the ballots had been “stolen or compromised.”

Lawyers for Fulton County argued that petitioners lack standing (the go-to argument to try to stop investigation) and that they did not file in the proper way for the relief they seek. The lawyers promised that “the county will not count counterfeit ballots in future elections,” according to The Epoch Times. Pinky swear?

Judge Amero did dismiss several claims brought against county officials on grounds of “sovereign immunity,” but he also “granted a request by the petitioners to add the individual members of the county election board as respondents in the lawsuit,” The Associated Press reported.

At the state level, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has said there was no “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election, is referring complaints to Fulton County, but Rep. Jody Hice, who is challenging him in the next Republican primary, has called on him to resign. “In Fulton County, there is now undeniable proof of voter irregularity if not outright voter fraud,” Hice said.

Favorito said elected officials have known about the discrepancies they’ve found “for a long, long time” and have been covering it up.

A report in The Post Millennial offers a good summary of what’s going on in Fulton County and includes Tucker Carlson’s segment on it from Wednesday night.

