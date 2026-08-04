Sen. Darline Graham Says Ending Filibuster and SAVE America Act Is 'Where I Differ From My Brother'

Republican Sen. Darline Graham Nordone of South Carolina says that she will break with the position of her late brother on the question of the Senate filibuster.

Graham joined rivals for the Republican nomination for the seat formerly held by her brother, Lindsey, on Monday in a debate in Columbia, South Carolina.

“One of the first things I did was co-sponsor the SAVE America Act. As I said earlier, I’m willing to stay through recess to get it done. What’s up with recess anyway? Who gets a month off from work? I think we should stay up there and work and get it done,” she said.

“You have to have an ID to check out a library book or buy alcohol. You don’t have to have an ID to vote? That’s absurd,” she said, referencing a New Jersey incident in which 6,600 non-citizens were on the state’s voter rolls.

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) on passing the SAVE Act and ending the filibuster: “I am all for, and this is where I differ from my brother, getting rid of the filibuster to get this done, because eventually the Democrats are going to get rid of it anyway.” pic.twitter.com/GK8gYvLLaG — CSPAN (@cspan) August 4, 2026

“And I am all for — and this is where I differ from my brother — getting rid of the filibuster to get this done. Because eventually the Democrats are going to get rid of it anyway,” she said.

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Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Russell Fry, businessman Mark Lynch, and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford joined Nordone at the debate. The primary is on Aug. 11.

Graham was appointed to finish the term of her brother after his death last month.

During the debate, Graham thanked those who prayed after her brother’s death, according to The New York Times.

“We all know why I’m here,” she said.

I stand with President Trump 100%. And I’ll join him in walking every single illegal immigrant right out of our country. pic.twitter.com/5yRW5AUHBu — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) August 3, 2026

She also pushed back against Lynch’s comments that criticized her late brother.

“I don’t know if he’s just afraid Lindsey beat him and now his little sister’s going to beat him,” she said, “but I just don’t like hearing that.”

Lynch lost a June primary to Lindsey Graham.

On Saturday, she admitted she does not have the political experience of several of her rivals, according to PBS.

“I certainly never expected to be on this stage, giving this stump speech,” she said during a campaign stop in Lexington.

I answered President Trump’s call to serve because, like him, I’m not a politician. I’m a hard worker who won’t back down. I’m ready to serve, work hard for the people of South Carolina every single day, and earn your vote. pic.twitter.com/LI5fdnnJGM — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) August 3, 2026

“I’ve never had any desire to be a politician. I’m here today because I’m answering President Trump’s call to serve. I want to stand up for South Carolina, and I want to fight for President Trump’s agenda,” she said.

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