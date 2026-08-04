Share
News
Sen. Darline Graham Nordone participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Darline Graham Nordone participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

Sen. Darline Graham Says Ending Filibuster and SAVE America Act Is 'Where I Differ From My Brother'

 By Jack Davis  August 4, 2026 at 2:41pm
Share

Republican Sen. Darline Graham Nordone of South Carolina says that she will break with the position of her late brother on the question of the Senate filibuster.

Graham joined rivals for the Republican nomination for the seat formerly held by her brother, Lindsey, on Monday in a debate in Columbia, South Carolina.

“One of the first things I did was co-sponsor the SAVE America Act. As I said earlier, I’m willing to stay through recess to get it done. What’s up with recess anyway? Who gets a month off from work? I think we should stay up there and work and get it done,” she said.

“You have to have an ID to check out a library book or buy alcohol. You don’t have to have an ID to vote? That’s absurd,” she said, referencing a New Jersey incident in which 6,600 non-citizens were on the state’s voter rolls.

“And I am all for — and this is where I differ from my brother — getting rid of the filibuster to get this done. Because eventually the Democrats are going to get rid of it anyway,” she said.

Will Darline Graham win the Republican primary?

Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Russell Fry, businessman Mark Lynch, and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford joined Nordone at the debate. The primary is on Aug. 11.

Graham was appointed to finish the term of her brother after his death last month.

During the debate, Graham thanked those who prayed after her brother’s death, according to The New York Times.

“We all know why I’m here,” she said.

Related:
Trump Calls on John Thune to Hold Senators in D.C. Until They Terminate the Filibuster

She also pushed back against Lynch’s comments that criticized her late brother.

“I don’t know if he’s just afraid Lindsey beat him and now his little sister’s going to beat him,” she said, “but I just don’t like hearing that.”

Lynch lost a June primary to Lindsey Graham.

On Saturday, she admitted she does not have the political experience of several of her rivals, according to PBS.

“I certainly never expected to be on this stage, giving this stump speech,” she said during a campaign stop in Lexington.

“I’ve never had any desire to be a politician. I’m here today because I’m answering President Trump’s call to serve. I want to stand up for South Carolina, and I want to fight for President Trump’s agenda,” she said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sen. Darline Graham Says Ending Filibuster and SAVE America Act Is 'Where I Differ From My Brother'
Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hit With Eye-Watering 9-Figure Lawsuit Over Another Dept. Disaster
Afghan Migrant Arrested for Murder of Church Volunteer
DOJ Sues Maryland County for Infringing on Gun Rights – New Law 'Tramples' Basic Constitutional Freedoms
Kathy Hochul and Letitia James Seethe as Federal Judge Blocks Their Attempt to Crack Down on ICE
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation