Muslim Leftist El-Sayed Declares Himself Winner of Key Michigan Senate Primary Despite Votes Still Outstanding

Far-left Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has declared victory in Michigan’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary.

“Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for All. Michigan… We won. I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let’s win in November,” El-Sayed posted on X.

NBC declared El-Sayed the winner.

Money out of politics.

Money in your pocket.

Medicare for All. Michigan… We won. I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let’s win in November. pic.twitter.com/RItVmqrzob — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 5, 2026

The New York Times noted that neither they nor the Associated Press had called the race as of Wednesday morning. As noted by The Guardian, El-Sayed went into the election with a hefty lead in the polls.

Data provided by the Associated Press and published by The New York Times showed El-Sayed with 48.48 percent of the vote, with 95 percent of the votes counted. Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan had 47.51 percent. El-Sayed had a margin of about 15,000 votes over Stevens.

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El-Sayed had been opposed by Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a race that highlighted the split between the far-left, progressive wing of the party and the party’s establishment.

Rep. Mike Rogers, who won Tuesday’s Republican primary, will face El-Sayed, should his lead hold, in November for the Senate seat held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters.

Rogers claimed the Republican nomination without opposition Tuesday.

The race in November is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country, and it could determine which party controls the Senate.

Although El-Sayed says he is not part of the Democratic Socialists of America, socialist stalwarts such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont have campaigned for him.

Considering that a distinction without a difference, President Donald Trump lumped El-Sayed with DSA loyalists and those he said will “ruin our country.”

“You go to these cities that are taken over by the socialists and the communists, they’re always filthy, dirty. They’re disgusting,” Trump said.

“Aside from crime, aside from all of the other problems — no jobs, no anything, no money — they’re always filthy, disgusting, dirty, and that’s what you’ll get,” Trump said.

Fox News posted on X that it was a mixed night for the far left.

NEW: Michigan’s high-profile Democratic Senate primary is still too close to call. Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens remain locked in a razor-thin race, with both candidates arguing Republicans are fighting to keep control of the Senate as votes continue to be counted. On… pic.twitter.com/96KDy2PYZI — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2026

“Elsewhere, a DSA-backed challenger is leading against Rep. Shri Thanedar, while Rep. Wesley Bell defeats former Rep. Cori Bush for the second time in Missouri despite the former Squad member’s DSA endorsement,” Fox News posted.

The outlet also noted that it has not yet called the race between Stevens and El-Sayed.

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