Mike Rowe Brilliantly Sums Up Lunacy of Democratic Primary Fight

In the countless words and column inches that have been spilled on the Democratic primary process so far, author and former television host Mike Rowe has offered one of the most succinct descriptions yet.

And it more or less perfectly sums up the inanity – and inherent hypocrisy – of the gaggle of demagogues vying to become the next Democratic nominee for president:

“You’ve got millionaires arguing with millionaires over who hates millionaires the most,” Rowe said Wednesday in a “Fox & Friends” interview.

Clearly, he wasn’t impressed with Tuesday night’s debate at Westerville, Ohio’s, Otterbein University. (Not many sane people were.)

But the outspoken star of “Dirty Jobs” and “Somebody’s Got to Do It” was talking about more than a single televised event with a dozen candidates jostling for screen time.

Check out the interview here:

The problem with Democrat premises is that, like their socialist and communist fellow travelers, they ignore the fundamental realities of human nature.

Men and women work for the rewards it gives them – and the wealthy are no different. Democratic proposals – like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “wealth tax,” which alarms even liberal donors — ignore the fact that self-interest is the driving force for the kind of wealth creation that also creates jobs.

“I live in California,” Rowe said. “I just read a report that said the exodus this year, as a result of a 13-and-a-half percent state tax, and some other tweaks to the system, is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

And there’s a reason for that.

Taxing “the rich” makes for a good political campaign, but it can have predictable results.

“I know it’s convenient,” Rowe said. “It’s fun to kind of hate the rich and all, but in the end, they’re just people.

“And they’re going to do the math, and they’re going to go to where the math is better.”

Rowe, who was making the “Fox & Friends” appearance to plug his new book, “The Way I Heard It,” used similar logic to shoot down the ideas of Democratic contenders like Andrew Yang, who’s pushing a Universal Basic Income scheme that would give every American $1,000 a month.

“My only concern, well not my only concern but my biggest concern with that kind of arguing is … Once you say, ‘OK, free money.’ The next question has to be ‘why not more?” Rowe said.

Rowe referred to a number that was also reported Wednesday by Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney on Wednesday — a study had found that American household income had increased during the Trump years by an astounding $5,000.

“That’s the beef with the $5,000 surge in the middle class right now,” he said. “How do you argue against that? You simply say it’s not big enough.”

Considering the increase in household income was only $1,500 over the years of the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidencies, according to Varney’s report, that’s going to be a tough argument for Democrats to make – even with the assistance of a mainstream media dedicated to driving Trump from the White House.

Varney’s report also noted that pointed out a Moody’s election model released Wednesday shows Trump cruising to re-election if the economy remains as strong as it has been during his first three years in office.

“It’s awfully hard to run against prosperity,” Varney said.

If Democrats didn’t understand that yet, they’re going to find it out.

As Rowe put it, all they’ve got are millionaires arguing with millionaires over who hates millionaires the most.

And that’s not middle-class America at all.

