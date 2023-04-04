Military Family Brought to Tears Over What Amazon Delivery Driver Did to Their American Flag

An Amazon delivery driver’s patriotic gesture has gone viral after a family posted a video of him from their Ring doorbell camera.

Tom and Jenni Dexter of Saginaw, Michigan, recently shared the video online, according to the Midland Daily News.

The video showed the driver, identified as Delawrence Jones, walking up the couple’s driveway. Jones looked up at the flag as he passed it, then proceeded to the front door.

On his way back to his van after setting the package down, Jones stopped at the flag, which had become twisted by the wind around the flagpole.

He took a moment to straighten out the flag, then stepped back and saluted it before going on his way.

“We were brought to tears by it,” Jenni told the Daily News. “He was showing respect to the flag, to us and America.”

It was such a heartwarming moment that they decided to share it with the world on social media.

That led to a call from “Fox and Friends,” which interviewed Jones and the Dexters about the incident on Friday.

Jones explained that the spur-of-the-moment act was “just me being me” displaying his pride in and love for his country.

“I’ve done it before. I will continue to do it,” he said.

Tom said he watched the event take place from down the street as he approached his house and “when I saw what he was doing … I kinda got a little choked up. … He took the time to honor the flag, honor the country.”

When he got home, Tom said he reviewed the doorbell camera footage to make sure he had really seen what he thought he had witnessed.

Then he shared it with his wife. “She got teared up,” he said.

That’s when they decided to post about what Jones had done — but not before Jenni did some internet sleuthing, found Jones online and sent him a message asking him about the incident.

“It really brings tears to my eyes and touches my heart,” Jenni said.

Having 11 family members who have served in the military, she said she found Jones’ gesture especially touching.

“We can feel it in the country that patriotism is down,” she said. “It was just a little thing that he did, but it was huge.

“And if we can all do little things like this — like Delawrence did — I think it could make a difference.”

