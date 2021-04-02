Somehow, President Joe Biden has found another way to put Americans last.

While hundreds of millions of Americans continue to wait for COVID-19 vaccinations, Biden reportedly supports vaccinating illegal immigrants in the name of making the country a “safer place.”

During Thursday’s media briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by one reporter if the Biden administration could “set guidelines or to advocate” on the behalf of unvaccinated illegal immigrants, and if Psaki was “concerned about undocumented immigrants not receiving the vaccine.”

In response, Psaki essentially disregarded the administration’s responsibility to protect American citizens first and foremost, saying, “Well, certainly the more people who are vaccinated, whether they’re undocumented or not, the safer we are as a country.”

“And,” according to Psaki, “that’s certainly the President’s point of view.”

TRENDING: Look at the Shocking Change White House Made to Official Website

Psaki’s statement lines up. It certainly makes sense that Biden’s point of view would be one ignoring a majority of Americans to seem woke, as it seems that philosophy has been the one to guide the president’s policy on a multitude of issues. This, though, could affect a majority of Americans nationwide rather than just communities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 100 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, while a little over half of that number have been fully vaccinated. Respectively, those numbers represent 30 percent and about 17 percent of the United States population.

In other words, 70 percent of Americans could essentially be put behind illegal immigrants in a line for American-made vaccines.

Biden has essentially taken a vaccine made by Americans and for Americans and made it little more than communal property.

Should the Biden administration give illegal immigrants American vaccines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (1 Votes) 87% (7 Votes)

The Biden administration has thus far supported Biden’s plan. The Department of Homeland Security, in a February media release, wrote, “DHS and its Federal government partners fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants.”

The release continued, “It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines.”

In other words, the agency which should be focused on preventing the largest ongoing surge of illegal immigration in recent history is instead encouraging those exact immigrants to get in line for the vaccine, likely ahead of American citizens.

Thankfully, some Republicans have pushed back against the plan. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said in a February statement, “President Biden’s plan to vaccinate illegal immigrants ahead of Americans who are currently being denied the COVID-19 vaccine is a slap in the face to millions of hard-working families who have been waiting months for the vaccine and expect Washington leaders to be looking out for them.

“This pattern of President Biden putting non-citizens ahead of American citizens is even more disturbing after last week’s actions that put foreign jobs over American jobs; now he is making Americans wait to get the vaccine behind people who came here illegally.”

RELATED: International Peer Sees Worrying Trend in US, Warns of Growing Anti-White Racism

It’s disturbing that the president would even consider, let alone push for, a plan that would force the tens of millions of people who voted him into office to wait potentially months before receiving vaccines. Vaccines which, incidentally, started production under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed to help vaccinate Americans first.

The president’s plan is equally baffling, considering the Biden administration doesn’t even require border facilities to screen illegal immigrants for the coronavirus before releasing them into the United States.

Unfortunately, this plan is only one part of Biden’s unfolding “America Last” agenda, and it looks like Americans will have to pay the consequences.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.