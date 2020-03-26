Mississippi Governor Encourages Constituents Through Scripture and Prayer on Facebook Live

During the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, many Americans, including some elected officials, are turning to faith and prayer as a means to stay strong.

Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi did as much during a Facebook Live event on Sunday.

During the livestream, Reeves led viewers in a 9-minute-long Bible study and prayer, encouraging his fellow Mississippians to help each other in whichever ways they could.

I believe in the power of prayer, so I’m inviting you to pray with me on this Sunday morning. “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Posted by Tate Reeves on Sunday, March 22, 2020

“We have challenges, dear Lord, in this country. We have challenges across the globe,” the governor prayed.

“But we know that you are looking over us and we know that your people are going to step up and make a difference in this fight.”

Gov. Reeves then grabbed his Bible and read some verses, using them to reflect upon the crisis.

“We know that these times are tough, but we know that working together we can get through them,” he said, referencing John 16:32-33.

He ended the Facebook Live event in prayer, asking for God to guide President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in their fight against the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Reeves also expressed his gratitude for God’s many gifts.

“Most of all, dear Lord, thank you for sending your son Jesus Christ to die on the cross to save us from our sins,” Reeves prayed.

“It’s in his name that we pray. Amen.”

The Mississippi governor isn’t the only elected official to turn to faith during this crisis.

Trump has also highlighted the importance of prayer.

On the same day the president declared the pandemic a national emergency, he also announced that March 15 would be a National Day of Prayer.

It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted.

“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

While they’re not relying on prayer as a crutch, these politicians seem to understand how thanking God and asking for his guidance can be helpful in times of crisis.

With much of the country practicing self-isolation, now is a better time than ever to practice some spiritual meditation and seek communion with our creator.

