Recently Retired Airline Pilot Arrested - Allegedly Flew for Years Without a License

A former Air Canada captain has been charged after police say he spent years flying large passenger jets without the license required for the job.

According to a news release from Peel Regional Police, 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall of Barrie, Ontario, was arrested June 1.

The investigation began in January after Transport Canada launched a review of Wall’s pilot credentials.

Police said the veteran pilot worked as an Air Canada captain from 2009 through 2025 without holding the required airline transport pilot license, which is needed to pilot large commercial aircraft models such as the Boeing 777.

Authorities said Wall did hold a commercial pilot license, but a lower-level one.

Police said Wall forged documents and lied to the airline and government about his qualifications.

Project Icarus: Former Air Canada Captain Arrested for Allegedly Flying Over 900 Flights Without Licence READ MORE: https://t.co/jNcYOWzCaV pic.twitter.com/RO52GF4yyc — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 9, 2026

According to police, Wall flew more than 900 domestic and international flights during that time and collected more than $2.1 million in salary.

Wall retired from Air Canada in 2025 before the investigation began.

He is facing charges of fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possessing counterfeit marks, and a single count of public mischief.

Police also alleged that Wall filed a false report claiming pilot documents had been stolen.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said that Wall had “been flying for years misrepresenting himself and his credentials to his employer and regulatory officials using fraudulent licensing documents.”

“This is similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine but is doing brain surgery in their office,” Milinovich added, according to CBS News.

Air Canada said in a statement that no passengers were endangered by Wall during his more than 900 flights for the company.

“Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,” the airline said.

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Air Canada added: “Also, pilot licences are cross-checked by a certified check pilot twice a year as part of the recurrent checks and training, and Air Canada has reinforced its administrative practices when physically verifying licences.

“This includes verifying the original documents issued by Transport Canada.”

“Throughout his employment with Air Canada, the man was a fully trained pilot who held a valid Commercial Pilot Licence, and he successfully met or exceeded the required recurrent training, demonstrating a high level of competency to safely operate large aircraft.”

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