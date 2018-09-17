Mississippi State Police Ban Nike After Company’s Deal with Kaepernick

Mississippi state police won’t be able to purchase any Nike apparel or products after an announcement from the commissioner of public safety.

“As commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, I will not support vendors who do not support law enforcement and our military,” Commissioner Marshall Fisher said in a statement, USA Today reported Sunday.

The announcement comes after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted out a picture of Nike’s new campaign ad on Sept. 3.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The ad ran during NFL’s opening game on Sept. 6. and celebrated the 30th anniversary of Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan. It aired shortly before the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Fisher has the right to prohibit business “with a company that pays an individual who has slandered our fine men and women in law enforcement,” said Mississippi GOP Gov. Phil Bryant in a statement of support, according to USA Today.

The move also gathered support from Twitter users.

My kids no longer wear Nike. I'm proud of them. — Chris Yarzab (@fishinwithchris) September 17, 2018

All Police Need to Ban Nike Products and protest all NFL games since Kaepernick hates police!! — Top Gun (@1KingTopGun) September 17, 2018

Just do it good job !! — Tom (@Tom29919343) September 17, 2018

The Department of Public Safety has purchased shirts, shoes and training uniforms from Nike previously, according to department spokesperson Warren Strain.

The department includes the Bureau of Narcotics, Bureau of Investigation, Office of Homeland Security, and the state’s Highway Patrol, Crime Lab, and Medical Examiner.

Nike stock was down nearly 3 percent on Sept. 4 after the company announced Kaepernick as the new face of its “Just Do It” campaign. Shortly after, however, Nike stock surged over 30 percent.

Kaepernick reportedly donated $25,000 to the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion advocacy group. Kaepernick also gave nearly $8,000 in donations to the Women’s March.

