Mitch McConnell Congratulates Joe Biden from the Senate Floor

McConnellJon Cherry / Getty ImagesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky gives election remarks at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Nov. 4, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published December 15, 2020 at 12:23pm
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden from the Senate floor Tuesday, one day after the Electoral College formally voted to elect Biden on Monday.

“Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So as of this morning, our country has, officially, a president-elect and vice president-elect,” McConnell said.

“So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

The Kentucky Republican also congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time,” McConnell said.

His remarks were prefaced with praise for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, The Baltimore Sun reported.

McConnell cited Trump’s nomination of three Supreme Court justices, and the Senate’s confirmation of each, among Trump’s “endless” accomplishments in his four years in office.

McConnell was among many other Republicans who acknowledged Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after the Electoral College formalized the vote.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune told reporters Monday that it was time to “move on.”

“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election. But in the end at some point you have to face the music,” the South Dakota Republican said.

“And I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on.”

Sen. John Cornyn added that he believed it would be a “bad mistake” for Republican lawmakers to attempt to challenge the election outcome.

“I think there comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts you’ve been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections,” the Texas Republican said, according to CBS News.

With many Republican senators acknowledging a win for Biden, it is unlikely any effort to try to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote would be successful, Reuters reported.

Trump continued to claim that there is evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 Election Tuesday morning.

“Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country!” Trump tweeted.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits constitute evidence of fraud, but those allegations have yet to be proven by those courts. The legal action remains ongoing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
