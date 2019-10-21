Hospital Staff Breaks Into Song for Cancer Patient on Last Day of Chemo: 'We Are So Proud of You'

A Florida family is celebrating the end of chemotherapy treatments for 12-year-old Ian Bailey, who had been fighting bone cancer.

After the roller-coaster journey of cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, Ian finished his last round of chemo at Wolfson Children’s Hosptial in Jacksonville, Florida, KSAZ-TV reported.

According to Ian’s Army, a Facebook group set up to support the boy, Ian was fighting bone cancer. After many hospital stays and doctor visits, painful days and sleepless nights, it was time for Ian’s final round of chemotherapy on Oct. 8.

The medical care team who had surrounded Ian and his family throughout the journey planned a special farewell for the boy, in song form.

Ian looked surprised when a group of medical staff members came into his room to sing a version of “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz. Wolfson staff tailored the lyrics to fit Ian’s situation perfectly.

“We throw our hands up in the air today, saying ay-oh, no more chemo,” the team sang. “Go on and celebrate and live your life, saying ay-oh, no more chemo.”

Ian became visibly emotional as the staff continued to sing. He wore a sweet smile on his face as the reality seemed to sink in a bit deeper — this little warrior had fought his fight, and now, he was going home for good.

“Go on, go on home and enjoy your life. We will miss you here, ‘cuz you’re dynamite. Go on and have some fun, ‘cuz you’ve fought your fight. We will miss you here,” the staff sang.

The performance made a heartfelt impression on the boy who said, “I don’t usually get teary but whoa.”

“We are so proud of you,” a nurse told him.

On the Ian’s Army Facebook page, Ian’s mom, Shannon Bailey, posted about what the final round of chemotherapy meant for her family.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but Ian checked out of the resort last night around midnight for the last time completing chapter one of his journey,” Bailey wrote. “No more chemo, no more fevers, no more ER visits, no more stays at the resort, no more transfusions, no more sleepless nights away from home, no more tears because he can’t eat or talk.”

Despite the painful realities of childhood cancer, Bailey and her son had found comfort in the compassionate hands of Ian’s hospital care team.

“We can truly say though, even through all of the challenges, we were blessed to be adopted in to the #weaver4 family,” Bailey wrote. “My sweet boy will miss all of the amazing staff.”

“You all have HEARTS OF GOLD and show up onto the floor and make us feel every ounce of love and care even through what I can only imagine to be one of the most difficult jobs,” Bailey wrote.

Congratulations, Bailey family, and best wishes to Ian as he moves onto the next chapter of life.

