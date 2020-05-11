SECTIONS
Moment WWII Veteran Sees Wife of 72 Years for First Time in Two Months

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 11, 2020 at 4:16pm
Gloria Faye Brinson, 88, and W.D. Brinson, 93, have a love anyone would be proud of. Married for 72 years, the last year has looked a little different for them after Faye started living at W. Frank Wells Nursing Home in Macclenny, Florida.

The last two months have been even more unusual. W.D., a WWII vet, had made it a habit to visit her daily, but with nursing homes on lockdown, he was no longer able to spend time with his beloved wife.

“He drove every day, sun up to sundown, and he would stay with her every day,” their granddaughter, Tabatha Brinson, told WOFL. “He never missed a day with her if he could help it. He was always with her.”

For two months, they were apart. Thankfully, the nursing home organized a “drive-thru parade,” according to WJXT.

On Friday, Tabatha drove her grandpa to see his bride.

“She is one of the sweetest, nicest, prettiest woman in the world,” W.D. told WJXT of Faye. “She gave me six sons, and I’m proud to death that I married her.”

“I hope that all this gets over with so I can go back there and see her again. That’s what I want.”

Tabatha got a video of the sweet greeting. They drew up to where Faye was, and W.D. waved to her from the car window and told her he loved her.

“Goodness, there are no words to describe how this day will be so different than any day I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Tabatha shared on Friday. “So good to see grandma.”

“Papa hasn’t seen her face to face since March 12 and it was worth every second he got to see her. We have the very best grandparents there are. Amazing role models. Love them so much.”

The video took off. It was viewed over 7,700 times on Tabatha’s original post and was picked up by various news outlets.

“W.D. Brinson and Gloria Faye Brinson have been married for 72 years,” FOX 10 Phoenix shared on Facebook on Saturday. “Faye has been in a nursing home for over a year.”

“W.D. would drive to see her every day — until the coronavirus shutdown. This is the moment he saw her face for the first time since March.”

The couple will be celebrating their anniversary on May 22, and in a lovely turn of events, it looks like they will be getting quite a few well-wishes.

“I have gotten a lot of PM asking for an address to mail papa and grandma mail for their anniversary that is on the 22nd of this month (72years) or just to send a friendly card,” Brinson shared on Sunday. “Best way to send them both anything would be to send it to the home grandma is staying at.”

“It’s been surreal for them both. Thankful for all the love shown to them. They are so deserving.”

If you would like to send the couple a card, you can check out their granddaughter’s post for more information.

