Parler Share
Commentary
A Bug Light sign is pictured at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 4, 2018.
Commentary
A Bug Light sign is pictured at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 4, 2018. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Montana Bars Report Bad News for Bud Light as Backlash to Going Woke Continues

 By Johnathan Jones  April 20, 2023 at 3:20pm
Parler Share

Patrons at bars in Montana’s biggest city are joining other Americans in turning down Bud Light over its partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Big Sky Country is apparently not the market for the left’s “woke” gender agenda or Anheuser-Busch’s decision to embrace the face of it.

KTVQ in Billings spoke to numerous people in the service industry to gauge the support for Bud Light among regulars.

Surprise! The CBS affiliate found that some people in the area no longer want anything to do with the once-great, former-American brand.

One thing was clear: Sales are down.

Trending:
FDA Pulls Authorization for Original Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines

Since Bud Light printed a picture of Mulvaney’s face on a can of its beer, one bar in Billings said sales of the brand are down almost 40 percent.

Aaron Swain, who owns a bar called the Red Door, said, “The first 18 days of April versus the first 18 days of March, we’re down 38 percent on Bud Light.”

Swain said his Montana establishment is staying on the sidelines.

“We don’t want to offend anybody or offend one side or the other,” he said. “We want to make everybody happy and stay neutral. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but yeah, we’re not going to dive into it.”

Do you think more bars are going to see a drop in sales?

But Swain did comment on the controversy as a whole and made a prediction.

“I think Bud Light is the first major distributor to jump off that bridge, and seeing the results, I don’t think many will be following,” Swain told the outlet.

KTVQ also spoke to a bartender named Ashley Winshell who works at a joint called Lucky Louie’s.

Winshell said she’s heard a lot of customers discuss Bud Light’s marketing decision, and some of them are less than pleased, to put it mildly.

“I’ve heard comments of, ‘I’ll never drink that beer again. I never really liked it anyway. I never drank it,’” she said. “You know those types of comments.”

Related:
As Bud Light Goes Woke, Watch Company Shows How It's Done with Anti-Woke All-American Ad

She added she has also heard a “lot of derogatory things and bar talk and things that are not so nice” about the brand.

Montana might seem like an obvious place not to hawk “woke” beer represented by men in dresses. But Bud Light sales are down substantially nationwide amid an ongoing boycott, one beer industry outlet reported.

BREWBOUND reported Bud Light off-premise sales were down 7 percent in the first week after the company partnered with Mulvaney.

Meanwhile, sales of Coors Light jumped 11 percent while Miller Lite sales jumped 17 percent during the same period.

Coast-to-coast, people who are fed up with corporate activism are sending a message to “woke” Anheuser-Busch in the simplest way possible — which is by speaking with their wallets.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Montana Bars Report Bad News for Bud Light as Backlash to Going Woke Continues
Breaking: Alec Baldwin Learns His Fate in Manslaughter Case
Group Celebrates Convicted Murderer's 'Second Chance,' But the Page Has Been Deleted After a Gruesome Spree Left Young Mom Dead
Major Fox News Host Announces He Is Leaving the Network: 'It's a Sad Day'
News Site Behind Publication of Steele Dossier Shutting Down After Major Turn of Events
See more...

Conversation