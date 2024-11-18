'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts Reveal They Visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago: 'It's Time for a New Approach'

The left is full of crock.

If you’re reading this, you probably already knew that, but it’s one of those things that needs to truly be hammered home as often as possible.

Because otherwise, the left is liable to try and pull the sort of nonsense that MSNBC talking head “Morning” Joe Scarborough tried to pull recently.

To wit, Scarborough, a former Republican-turned-Democrat mouthpiece, and his co-host-turned-wife, Mika Brzezinski, made a pretty shocking revelation on Monday’s episode “Morning Joe.”

Namely, the married couple admitted to having a cordial, communicative sit-down with President-elect Donald Trump — you know, the guy the two have vilified as “fascism” embodied and whose mere words are “breathtakingly dangerous.”

Since leftists love to play this game, that’s a bit like having tea and crumpets with Adolf Hitler, no?

And yet, perhaps realizing how resoundingly thumped the far-left worldview was in the 2024 election, Scarborough and Brzezinski don’t appear to care a lick about their hypocritical rhetoric as they’re both scurrying back to Trump under the guise of extending an olive branch across the aisle.

Just watch this stooge-like behavior, ironically presented by CNN stooge Brian Stelter:

Joe and Mika went to Mar a Lago to talk with Trump over the weekend. First face-to-face meeting in seven years. “We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and we told him so,” @JoeNBC says. “What we did agree on – was to restart communications,” @morningmika says. pic.twitter.com/lyWZWK4CwX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

“Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump,” Brzezinski said Monday.

(She and her husband met with Trump on Friday, according to her.)

Mrs. “Morning Joe” added: “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”

“Now, we talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets,” Scarborough said. “We talked about that a good bit.

“And it’s going to come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year, or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so,” Scarborough said.

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski added.

She went on to describe Trump as “cheerful” and “upbeat” during the meeting. In fairness to her, a Fox News report suggested that Trump did receive this meeting warmly.

But just because Trump is receiving these two in such a magnanimous fashion doesn’t mean anyone else has to, and I’m sorry, but Scarborough and Brzezinski come off as a pair of phonies who are just coddling up to the “winning side.”

Why? Just look at the dreck that shortly followed this admission:

Here’s part two of @Morning_Joe‘s prepared remarks about the Trump meeting. “Don’t be mistaken. We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump,” @JoeNBC says. “We are here to report on him” and provide insights in “these deeply unsettling times.” pic.twitter.com/DTplzTSKhs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

Despite claiming that top Democrats have told Scarborough, “It’s time for a new approach,” the “Morning Joe” host spent the rest of his segment backpedaling like any cowardly centrist with comments about how he and his wife aren’t trying to “defend or normalize” the president-elect.

Look, that aforementioned Fox report stated that Trump is playing nicer with the media — even the establishment — this time around. He undoubtedly has his reasons for that.

But the media is what it is at this point, and the co-hosts of “Morning Joe” exemplify that.

Scarborough, Brzezinski and their ilk literally spent years screeching at the top of their lungs that Donald Trump, his supporters, and everything they represent were a threat to democracy and decency across the globe.

The instant Americans sent a resounding message that they’re not buying the establishment media’s nonsense anymore, the establishment media wants to play nice? Now they’re calling for “a new approach from all sides” since one side so overwhelmingly won? Come on.

That’s spineless — and disgustingly hypocritical — behavior, and it needs to be called out.

