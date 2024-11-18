Share
News
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Aug. 22.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Aug. 22. (Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Trump Announces He's Going All-In on Mass Deportation Effort: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement in the Works

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2024 at 9:26am
Share

With one word, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that the national emergency caused by out-of-control illegal immigration will be brought to heel using the nation’s military.

Last week, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on Truth Social  that “Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

Early Monday, Trump gave his ringing response: “TRUE!!!”

Trump said he will spend what is needed to carry out his deportation plans, according to NBC.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

Are you in favor of mass deportations?

Trump said voters “want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally.”

Trump is also expected to issue an executive order ending a visa program allowing residents of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country, according to Politico.

“All that stuff is going to end very fast, almost immediately,” Dan Stein of the Federation for American Immigration Reform said.

Related:
Payback: Trump Team Eyeing Massive Deportation Prisons in Dems' Own Backyards

A memo from current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that had the effect of slowing deportartions is also likely to be wiped away.

“That stuff’s going to end obviously, right away,” Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies said.

A report from NBC based on sources it did not name said that the plan under discussion would double the existing 41,000 detention beds Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently allotted.

Conceptually, illegal immigrants would be held in these facilities for a short time and then flow out of the country.

Areas the report singled out as likely places for new centers to be opened include Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, while expanding or reopening facilities to serve as detention centers might be an option for New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, one of NBC’s sources said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Election Judge Charged with Felonies After Auditor Flags a Major Problem
Russia Issues Warning After Biden Crosses Putin's Red Line: 'A Qualitatively New Situation'
Trump Announces He's Going All-In on Mass Deportation Effort: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement in the Works
'She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing': Trump Wants Iowa Pollster Investigated After Huge Election Miss
Rules for Thee: IRS Agents, Gov't Employees Owe Stunning $1.5 Billion in Back Taxes - Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation