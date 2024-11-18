Trump Announces He's Going All-In on Mass Deportation Effort: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement in the Works

With one word, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that the national emergency caused by out-of-control illegal immigration will be brought to heel using the nation’s military.

Last week, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on Truth Social that “Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

Early Monday, Trump gave his ringing response: “TRUE!!!”

BREAKING: President-elect Trump has confirmed that he is prepared to declare a national emergency and deploy military assets to reverse the border crisis through a mass deportation program. pic.twitter.com/Tye8EHl1IT — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 18, 2024

Trump said he will spend what is needed to carry out his deportation plans, according to NBC.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

Trump says his deportation operation will be bigger than Eisenhower’s Operation Wetback. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/r1VnjkroBM — AF Post (@AFpost) November 11, 2024

Trump said voters “want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally.”

Trump is also expected to issue an executive order ending a visa program allowing residents of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country, according to Politico.

“All that stuff is going to end very fast, almost immediately,” Dan Stein of the Federation for American Immigration Reform said.

Trump confirms he is prepared to declare a national emergency and use military assets to carry out his mass deportation pledge. pic.twitter.com/GCndVCXxSX — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2024

A memo from current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that had the effect of slowing deportartions is also likely to be wiped away.

“That stuff’s going to end obviously, right away,” Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies said.

A report from NBC based on sources it did not name said that the plan under discussion would double the existing 41,000 detention beds Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently allotted.

Trump will begin operations to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he starts his term, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday morning. He’ll launch the “largest mass deportation operation” of undocumented immigrants on Day 1.https://t.co/O5hbjaIY0e — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2024

Conceptually, illegal immigrants would be held in these facilities for a short time and then flow out of the country.

Areas the report singled out as likely places for new centers to be opened include Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, while expanding or reopening facilities to serve as detention centers might be an option for New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, one of NBC’s sources said.

