Mother of Hunter Biden's Youngest Daughter Asks Judge to Jail Him for 'Ghosting' Girl

Judging by his alleged treatment of his youngest daughter, former first son Hunter Biden isn’t in the running for father of the year.

In fact, according to a motion filed this week by the girl’s mother, Biden should be jailed for failing to live up to agreements he made to settle a lawsuit in 2023.

Putting Biden in jail, the motion argues, would not only punish him for the past, but just might “motivate” him for the future.

The motion in Independence County, Arkansas, Circuit Court, was first reported by the conservative group MarcoPolo.

It was filed by Lunden Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper who gave birth to Biden’s daughter in 2018.

The girl’s name is Navy Joan Roberts, though she’s referred to in the lawsuit as “MC1,” for “minor child-1.”

(The docket for the case can be found here. The motion filed Tuesday can be found by clicking on “docket entries” on the left side of the screen and scrolling to the bottom.)

The filing does not claim that Biden has failed to fulfill his financial commitments. However, it does paint him as an emotional deadbeat, claiming that Biden hasn’t lived up to the 2023 agreement in numerous ways.

He has failed to establish a relationship with the daughter, the suit claims. He has also failed to let the girl pick out her own pieces of Hunter Biden-created art, which was called for in the settlement, according to the filing.

Hunter Biden’s baby mama calls for ex-first son to be arrested after failing to keep child support deal https://t.co/73mRvMf5IO pic.twitter.com/WyBwTedMks — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2026

The filing also asks the court to increase the amount of money Biden is paying from the $5,000 monthly child support included in the 2023 agreement.

It noted that Biden’s other children “live at a means above that of the average American” and that all gathered for Thanksgiving “at an exclusive Nantucket locale.”

“Additionally, all of Mr. Biden’s children except MC1 were seen at renowned Nantucket restaurants and other social scenes,” it states.

Biden’s other children include his daughters from his first marriage: Naomi, 32, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22. From his second marriage, he has a son, Beau Biden Jr., 6.

“It is axiomatic that no one can force Mr. Biden into being a good dad for MC1, but this court can make it so that MC1 has, at least, the same level of support as MC1’s younger half-brother,” the filing argues.

Most of the motion’s claims might come as little surprise to Americans who have followed the case. Hunter Biden himself denied paternity of the girl until a test in 2019 put to rest any doubt.

Long after the girl was known to be Hunter Biden’s daughter, now-former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were notorious for their refusal to recognize Hunter’s daughter with Roberts as their grandchild.

According to the filing, Hunter Biden complied with the terms of the agreement for roughly a year, until Roberts published a memoir about her experiences, titled “Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.”

(One of the book’s co-authors is Josh Manning, an assignment editor and former managing editor of The Western Journal.)

The filing argues that since the book’s publication, Hunter Biden has “ghosted sweet, little MC1—who was then only five years old.”

“This has caused issues for MCI, who recently experienced emotional trauma at a family member’s wedding when she realized that her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her own wedding reception,” the filing states.

The filing also seeks strong measures to enforce compliance on Biden’s part — including time behind bars until he sees the light.

Noting that “the defendant only tends to act in this case when he has to do so,” the filing states that “this court should motivate the defendant and incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders.

“In the alternative, this court should sanction the defendant as it deems appropriate and just.”

