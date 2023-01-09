Mother of NBA Champion Dies Suddenly at Home - Remembered as 'Dedicated, Devoted, and Selfless'

The mother of Tristan Thompson, who was part of the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, has died.

TMZ reported that Andrea Thompson suffered a heart attack at her Toronto home on Thursday. The site reported that she was hospitalized but died at the hospital.

Andrea Thompson was a school bus driver, according to Page Six.

Tristan Thompson flew to Toronto to be with his family, along with former girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson Takes Private Jet with Khloe Kardashian to Toronto Amid His Mother’s Death https://t.co/bwsRtxR1SJ — @PrivateJetClubs (@privatejetclubs) January 9, 2023

Fox News reported that Kardashian, who had two children with Tristan Thompson, was close to Thompson’s mother.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, posted Friday on Instagram.

“My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!” she wrote.

“I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel,” she wrote.

Prayers Up: Andrea Thompson, Mother of Tristan Thompson, Suddenly Passes Away In Toronto https://t.co/KmD0CtG38t — Willie Moore Jr Show (@WMJShow) January 9, 2023

Thompson had posted an Instagram message to his mother on Mother’s Day 2020.

“One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son❤️. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he wrote then.

Thompson, a 6-foot-9 forward, played for Cleveland for 10 years, later playing for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.

Thompson is currently an unsigned free agent, having last played for the Bulls in 2022.

In a 2022 interview, he spoke to NBC about his family, including his younger brother, Amari, who battles epilepsy.

“Everyone has their motivation,” he said.

“For me, it’s my brother and my family. My Mom has had to sacrifice each day as well. She’s had to watch a child for basically 24-hour care. That takes her away from her own life and freedom,” he said.

“Most parents who have kids in the NBA, their parents are able to go to Vegas or Atlantic City and go to islands. For her, it’s not always the same. I use that as my driving force to try to make both their lives easier,” he said.

