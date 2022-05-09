Share
Lifestyle

Mother's Day Miracle: 6-Year-Old Boy Spots Abandoned Gosling Near Busy Road, Finds It a New Family

 By Amanda Thomason  May 9, 2022 at 12:21pm
Share

With spring comes new life in all shapes and sizes, and invariably, at some point, some of those new lives will need a little extra help.

This time of year, wildlife centers are inundated with baby critters of all types. Obviously, the best solution is for locals to know how to put baby birds back in nests, determine whether or not animals are injured and be able to tell if the babies are old enough to be venturing out on their own, but plenty of babies still make their way to rescues.



When Hawk Commerford of Schaumburg, Illinois, spotted a gosling wandering by itself near a busy intersection on Mother’s Day, he and his father jumped in to help, according to WGN-TV.

Hawk, 6, and his dad Pete looked around for the gosling’s parents, but they were nowhere to be found.

Trending:
Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death

Pete then called the Willowbrook Wildlife Center while Hawk kept an eye on the baby bird and made sure it didn’t go into the street.

“Willowbrook Wildlife Center has reached the limit of the number of orphaned Eastern cottontails, mallard ducklings, and Canada goslings that we can humanely care for without compromising animal welfare at this time,” the group posted on Wednesday.



“We are limited in enclosure space, personnel and other resources necessary for the humane and correct rearing and rehabilitation of these wild animals. We can still accept injured or adults of any of these species. We can be of assistance to help locate other licensed wildlife rehabilitators or to provide humane euthanasia. Thanks for your understanding.”

Though they were at capacity and couldn’t take the little goose in, they were able to give Pete and Hawk some advice about what to do.

According to Annette Prince of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, geese parents are open to welcoming new goslings into the fold if they’re close to the size of their babies, but it’s always best to contact experts first to ensure you know what kind of baby you’re working with and how to best help.

Father and son picked up the lone gosling and set out to hunt for a family with babies of a similar size. When they found a group with babies about the size of their gosling, they got out, walked to a safe distance from the group and released their little birdie charge.

The gosling ran up to the adult geese, and the geese ran up to the gosling and immediately ushered it into their group. It was a win for the father and son.

“They ran to him,” Hawk said. “And the, the baby goose ran to them. And then he got adopted. I was really happy.”

Related:
Police Perform Unusual Rescue After Mama Bear and Two Cubs Are Hit by Car


“Did you know that Geese families will happily adopt orphaned geese?! Now you know!” Maria Commerford posted on Sunday. “Willowbrook Wildlife Center helped us out yesterday when Hawk found a baby at a super busy intersection!

“So proud of Hawk for caring so much & Pete for spending easily 2 hours helping him help the goose!! ALWAYS contact a wildlife center with a picture to make sure you match them with the right family!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Mother's Day Miracle: 6-Year-Old Boy Spots Abandoned Gosling Near Busy Road, Finds It a New Family
Firefighters Arrive at Scene of Accident and Realize Victim is One of Their Own
Goldendoodle Puppy Mill Bust: 'Cruel' Situation Results in 35 Dogs Being Removed from Property
Abandoned Dog Found Tied to Fire Hydrant with Only a Backpack and a Note
When Newborn in Rural Area Far from Help Stops Breathing, Dispatcher Coaches Parents and Saves Baby
See more...

Conversation