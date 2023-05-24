MTG Just Spent $100K on Chapstick, Here's What She Got in Return

Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the new owner of what may be the most expensive stick of chapstick in history.

The Georgia Republican won an auction for the item on Tuesday, according to Politico. She’s securing the item second-hand, as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was its first owner.

The price? $100,000.

This money isn’t just being spent in preparation for Washington’s humid summers.

Greene secured the (used) chapstick in an auction for the National Republican Congressional Committee — the fundraising and campaign arm for House Republicans.

As an added perk, McCarthy agreed to attend dinner with the winning bidder — as well as guests of her choosing.

That perk — which was announced in the midst of the auction — was reportedly enough to spur Greene’s interest.

Told MTG did not bid on the chapstick until McCarthy offered up the donor visit. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 23, 2023



The auction took place during House Republicans’ weekly caucus meeting on Tuesday, according to Politico.

In a statement, Greene touted her support for the committee and doubled down on helping House Republicans increase the size of their slim majority.

“I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the [National Republican Congressional Committee] to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats.”

“My constituents will be honored to host a visit with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who we all think is doing a great job.”

The chapstick in question featured the campaign imagery of Rep. Aaron Bean, a Florida freshman Republican.

The chapstick! Told the flavor is cherry! pic.twitter.com/E8XKByZEVR — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 23, 2023



The outspoken conservative is a close ally of McCarthy, in spite of her reputation for challenging the Republican establishment.

Kevin McCarthy is doing an excellent job, just like I knew he would. 😊https://t.co/nSDDu6mL9K — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 16, 2023



Greene had a public feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert — another member of the House Freedom Caucus — for opposing McCarthy’s candidacy for Speaker of the House in January.

House Republicans soon pivoted away from the novelty auction to strategize for negotiations over the federal debt ceiling, according to Politico.

