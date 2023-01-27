Multi-Agency Sting Op Exposes Human Trafficking in Many Unexpected Professions - Is Anything Safe?

Satan is among us. Not only is he the Prince of Lies but also a master of disguise. He might even be operating through the person standing next to you at work.

He might even be speaking to your kids in church or teaching them in school.

Nearly 50 people were arrested this month in Texas — including one high school teacher and a youth pastor — in connection to a sting operation aimed at combatting sex trafficking, according to the Christian Post.

Among those arrested were also a volunteer firefighter, a high school and football coach, and the director of operations for a large hospital network in North Texas, as reported by North Texas e-News.

The Frisco Police Department released a statement on the city’s official website concerning its participation in the multi-agency operation.

“The Frisco Police Department recently participated in a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for prostitution, which resulted in 23 arrests in Frisco,” a statement on the city website read.

“On Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13, members of the Frisco Police Department joined other area agencies in Operation Demand Suppression. The operation focused on suppressing the demand for prostitution, and it was spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their Blue Campaign.”

Sex trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of commercial act in exchange for something of value, or if the person performing the commercial sex act is under 18 years of age.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations is a directorate of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Thwarting sex trafficking is one of our agency’s top priorities, one that every law enforcement office that has a role on the HSI Dallas led North Texas Trafficking Task Force takes very seriously,” said Lester R. Hayes Jr., a Homeland Security special agent in charge, according to North Texas e-News.

“By targeting those involved in this crime, we hope to disrupt this activity and provide assistance to human trafficking victims by getting them connected to the advocates and resources they need,” Hayes continued.

The U.S. Department of State website describes human trafficking as, “a grave crime and a human rights abuse,” that, “compromises national and economic security, undermines the rule of law, and harms the well-being of individuals and communities everywhere. It is a crime of exploitation.”

They estimate there are 27.6 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time. These criminals prey on people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.

Human trafficking — a form of slavery — has become a pandemic of the vilest of sins where the victims are not seen as human beings but as objects to be bought and sold for profit.

The criminals have it backward. The victims aren’t less than human. It’s the traffickers who come off looking like demons. But they don’t care.

Last September, “investigators in Florida conducted a human trafficking investigation that netted 160 arrests over seven days,” according to KIRO-TV. One suspect was a Disney employee and two others were teachers.

An undercover sting operation in Polk County, Florida, targeted human trafficking and online prostitution that netted 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers, reported WishTV.

The list goes on and on. And it’s not going to get any better with the southern border wide open and Mexican cartels raking in billions from the human trafficking trade.

Cartels are reportedly earning around $13 billion a year by trafficking migrants across the U.S. border, tweeted Miriam Jordan of the New York Times in July.

Migrant-smuggling is now a $13 billion business. Mangled limbs. Raped women. Congressional inaction is a boon to bad actors. My latest: https://t.co/aL3yhy0UKh — Miriam Jordan (@mirjordan) July 25, 2022

And with all this happening in the here and now, San Francisco’s reparations committee recently proposed paying each black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local black community, reported Fox News.

Why? Because of decades of “systematic repression.” The repression, presumably, is rooted in slavery, a deplorable practice that was a major cause of the U.S. Civil War.

Slavery is illegal but it is by no means dead. Human trafficking is slavery. It is alive and well. It is a war against human dignity.

When cops, teachers, coaches, and pastors are arrested for sex trafficking, it’s a sure sign that the country is in serious decline. Focusing on the evils of the past is a boon to the bad actors who are alive and well — even thriving — in the present.

It’s time to get our priorities straight: End slavery. Now.

