A targeted rocket attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was thwarted Sunday night, according to a military defense official.

“There are no signs of casualties Sunday night after five rockets were fired toward Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,” ABC News reported.

“The official said the U.S. military’s anti-projectile C-RAM fired to intercept the incoming rockets, though it is not yet clear how many it took out, if any. The airport remains operational and flights are continuing, the official added,” the report added.

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin also reported that the counter rocket, artillery and mortar system responded to the attack.

“5 rockets were fired at Kabul Airport. US military employed C-RAM missile defense and there are no casualties: US defense official,” Griffin tweeted.

5 rockets were fired at Kabul Airport. US military employed C-RAM missile defense and there are no casualties: US defense official. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 30, 2021

“Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said top aides have briefed President [Joe] Biden on the development, including Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser,” Fox News reported.

“She said in the statement that in light of the attack, the president ‘has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,'” the report added.

The Islamic State group reportedly claimed it was behind the rocket attack.

ISIS Khorasan claims rocket attack on #Kabul airport, says it involved 6 Katyusha rockets #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tJ8SObhnRY — Lizzie Porterلِيزي بورتر (@lcmporter) August 30, 2021

The bombing occurred the day after a State Department warning of a “specific, credible threat.”

“Due to a specific, credible threat, U.S. citizens near Kabul airport, including South gate, new Ministry of the Interior, and gate near Panjshir Petrol station, should leave the area immediately. Avoid traveling to the airport at this time,” the department tweeted.

#Afghanistan: Due to a specific, credible threat, U.S. citizens near Kabul airport, including South gate, new Ministry of the Interior, and gate near Panjshir Petrol station, should leave the area immediately. Avoid traveling to the airport at this time. https://t.co/wU0jfVIdfZ pic.twitter.com/ghd9w7Cme2 — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 29, 2021

The news comes after more than 100 people were killed in terrorist attacks in Kabul on Thursday. A total of 13 U.S. military personnel were killed, with more injured.

The Biden administration continues to focus on wrapping up evacuations from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

As of Saturday, approximately 4,000 U.S. military troops remained in the nation. Approximately 1,000 civilians remained at the airport on Sunday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The U.S. continued evacuation flights from the Kabul airport on Thursday. The Hill reported 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan between early Thursday to early Friday morning.

“Of the 12,500 evacuees, roughly 8,500 of them were on 35 U.S. military flights out of Kabul, which included 29 C-17 planes and six C-130 planes. Another 4,000 people were carried on 54 coalition flights out of Kabul,” The Hill reported.

“White House officials said that since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 105,000 people out of Afghanistan.

“Since the end of July, approximately 110,600 people have been relocated.”

