Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using a Racial Slur in Failed Bid To Reduce Suspension - Report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet during a game Nov. 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.Jason Miller / Getty ImagesCleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet during a game Nov. 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Jason Miller / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published November 21, 2019 at 2:20pm
One week and several public statements and apologies later, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly added an entirely new detail to his account of the seconds before he smashed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph on the head with the quarterback’s own helmet.

Garrett, who was in New York on Thursday to appeal his indefinite suspension, now alleges that Rudolph used a racial slur toward him just before the brawl, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter.

Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, quickly issued a fiery statement in response to the new accusation.

“This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” he wrote.

“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment.”

Do you believe Mason Rudolph used a racial slur?

Garrett’s comments immediately after the game did not place blame on Rudolph and did not support early speculation by ESPN’s Anderson and others that there had been a slur.

The star defensive end called his actions “embarrassing” and said, “What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that.”

He also issued an apology the day after the game that was devoid of any accusations against Rudolph.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said in a statement. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Even Garrett’s teammates were taken by surprise by the new racial slur allegation. According to ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson hadn’t heard anything about a racial slur until Trotter asked them about it.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward passionately defended his teammate after the team’s Thursday practice.

“I know Mason didn’t say it. Mason came to me and told me he did not say it,” Heyward said.

“I just don’t think that’s right,” he said of Garrett’s accusation. “That’s my teammate and I’m going to fight for him and I’m going to do what’s best for him.”

Garrett’s suspension was ultimately upheld by NFL appeals officers, so he will miss at least the rest of this season.

However, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced from three games to two games.

