Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using a Racial Slur in Failed Bid To Reduce Suspension - Report

One week and several public statements and apologies later, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly added an entirely new detail to his account of the seconds before he smashed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph on the head with the quarterback’s own helmet.

Garrett, who was in New York on Thursday to appeal his indefinite suspension, now alleges that Rudolph used a racial slur toward him just before the brawl, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter.

In an appeal with the NFL, Browns’ DE Myles Garrett alleged that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to last week’s brawl on Thursday Night Football, sources told ESPN’s Josina Anderson and me, an accusation the Steelers’ QB strongly denies.https://t.co/NUQfAJdo6B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, quickly issued a fiery statement in response to the new accusation.

“This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” he wrote.

“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment.”

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Garrett’s comments immediately after the game did not place blame on Rudolph and did not support early speculation by ESPN’s Anderson and others that there had been a slur.

The star defensive end called his actions “embarrassing” and said, “What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that.”

He also issued an apology the day after the game that was devoid of any accusations against Rudolph.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said in a statement. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Even Garrett’s teammates were taken by surprise by the new racial slur allegation. According to ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson hadn’t heard anything about a racial slur until Trotter asked them about it.

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

I asked Browns DT Sheldon Richardson if Myles Garrett had ever told him what Garrett alleged about Rudolph in the hearing. Richardson said he hadn’t and said my question was the first he’d even heard about it. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Takeaway from the #Browns locker room. If what Myles alleges did happen, either he didn’t tell teammates about it, or his teammates are pretending they don’t know anything about it (today, and really since last Thursday night). Should add, nobody saying Myles is lying, either — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward passionately defended his teammate after the team’s Thursday practice.

“I know Mason didn’t say it. Mason came to me and told me he did not say it,” Heyward said.

“I just don’t think that’s right,” he said of Garrett’s accusation. “That’s my teammate and I’m going to fight for him and I’m going to do what’s best for him.”

Steelers DL Cam Heyward was very strong in defending Rudolph. Said Rudolph came up to him at the end of practice and told him: “I did not say that.” pic.twitter.com/v5Q1lDJhBa — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 21, 2019

Garrett’s suspension was ultimately upheld by NFL appeals officers, so he will miss at least the rest of this season.

However, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced from three games to two games.

