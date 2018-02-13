The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

By Joe Setyon
February 13, 2018 at 12:41pm

Print

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, had to be taken to the hospital Monday after opening an envelop that contained an unidentified white powder.

The envelop was addressed to Vanessa Trump’s husband, and now, a new report has revealed the contents of the letter that accompanied the powder.

“You are an awful person,” the letter read, referring to Trump Jr.

“This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f— up,” it added, according to the New York Post, which cited law enforcement sources.

As The Western Journal reported, Vanessa Trump opened the letter, which was postmarked from Boston, at around 10 a.m. At the time, she was in her mother’s Manhattan home.

TRENDING: This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

After discovering the mysterious substance inside, Trump put the letter and the powder in a plastic bag and dialed 911, according to the Post.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene, and Trump and two others who were with her were decontaminated by firefighters.

Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.

Do you think the person who sent the letter should go to jail?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The white powder was reportedly nothing more than cornstarch. The Secret Service is investigating the incident, NBC News reported.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr Responds to Vanessa Trump Being Hospitalized After Opening Letter with White Powder Inside

It didn’t take long for members of the Trump family to express how disgusted they were with what happened.

In a tweet, Donald Trump Jr. lambasted the person who sent the letter, but said he was happy that his wife and children were safe.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.

“Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today,” wrote first daughter Ivanka Trump. “No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”

President Trump’s personal attorney — Michel Cohen — suggested that whoever sent the letter was a “disturbed” person.

“How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?” Cohen asked.

“This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump Jr., New York

By: Joe Setyon on February 13, 2018 at 12:41pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

donald trump, prince harry, meghan markle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Send Trump Family an Unmistakable Message

Joe Setyon

michelle obama

Watch: Michelle Obama Unveils Official Portrait That Looks Nothing Like Michelle Obama

Jason Hopkins

Mike pence, chris murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy Attacks Vice President Pence for Sitting for North Korea During Opening Ceremony

Joe Setyon

Reince Priebus, donald trump

Reince Priebus: ‘People Like Me Were Wrong’ About Trump

Joe Setyon

Meghan McCain on ‘The View’ Co-Hosts: They’re the Most ‘Extreme Liberals’ I’ve Ever Met

Joe Setyon

Ruth_Bader_Ginsburg,_Hillary_Clinton,_Donald_Trump (1)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Still Can’t Get Over Hillary Clinton’s Defeat by Donald Trump

Joe Setyon

DACA ‘Dreamer’ Blasts Dems for Using Immigrants as ‘Pawns,’ Praises Trump

Erin Coates

Andy Sheils

Video: In Australian Town Named ‘White Man In A Hole,’ 1500 People Live Underground

Recently Posted