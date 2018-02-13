This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, had to be taken to the hospital Monday after opening an envelop that contained an unidentified white powder.

The envelop was addressed to Vanessa Trump’s husband, and now, a new report has revealed the contents of the letter that accompanied the powder.

“You are an awful person,” the letter read, referring to Trump Jr.

“This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f— up,” it added, according to the New York Post, which cited law enforcement sources.

As The Western Journal reported, Vanessa Trump opened the letter, which was postmarked from Boston, at around 10 a.m. At the time, she was in her mother’s Manhattan home.

After discovering the mysterious substance inside, Trump put the letter and the powder in a plastic bag and dialed 911, according to the Post.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene, and Trump and two others who were with her were decontaminated by firefighters.

Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.

NBC News: Purely as a precaution Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s wife, has been taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter containing an unknown substance. Latest here w/ @jonathan4ny https://t.co/mjqIigEJZe — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 12, 2018

The white powder was reportedly nothing more than cornstarch. The Secret Service is investigating the incident, NBC News reported.

It didn’t take long for members of the Trump family to express how disgusted they were with what happened.

In a tweet, Donald Trump Jr. lambasted the person who sent the letter, but said he was happy that his wife and children were safe.

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

“Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today,” wrote first daughter Ivanka Trump. “No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”

President Trump’s personal attorney — Michel Cohen — suggested that whoever sent the letter was a “disturbed” person.

“How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?” Cohen asked.

“This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences.”

