Nancy Pelosi Levels Personal Insult Against Barr After Hearing

Pelosi SpeakingTasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a media briefing on July 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published July 29, 2020 at 9:47am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leveled a personal attack against Attorney General William Barr and called him a “blob” in an interview following Barr’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

“He was like a blob,” the California Democrat said in a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.

“He was like a, just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

Pelosi was responding to a clip from Barr’s contentious hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

The hearing covered a range of topics including matters involving the Justice Department, the federal response to protests across the country and election integrity in the upcoming 2020 election, CBS News reported.

In the clip shown to Pelosi, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia asked Barr about “stormtrooper comments” made by Pelosi on July 17 and whether they “encourage the violence” across the country.

“I think that’s possible, and I think it’s irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers,” Barr responded.

The term stormtroopers has been used to describe German assault troops and Nazi enforcers during the rise of Adolf Hitler, and they have also become known as the enemy infantrymen in the “Star Wars” universe, according to CNN.

Pelosi defended herself by asking if Barr said it was irresponsible when Rudy Giuliani said federal agents were “stormtroopers” after they raided President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office, home and hotel room in 2018.

“I am an organizer, that’s how I came into all of this, Chair of the California Democratic Party, and peaceful protest is who we are and what we do. And do some other people come along and try to disrupt?  Yes,” Pelosi said.

“But you don’t send in people acting like stormtroopers into the scene and evoking even more, even more unease and unrest. He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square, a disgrace.”

She followed her defense up with her personal attack on Barr, saying “he was like a blob.”

This is not the first time the house speaker has tried to body shame a member of the Trump administration.

In May, Pelosi reacted to news that Trump began taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus by describing him as “morbidly obese.”

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “So, I think it’s not a good idea.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







