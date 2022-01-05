Share
Brandon Brown, driver of the No. 68 Original Larry's Hard Lemonade Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 2.
NASCAR Takes an Official Stance on 'Let's Go Brandon' by Blocking Driver's Sponsorship

 By Jack Davis  January 5, 2022 at 8:24am
NASCAR has rejected a proposed sponsorship of driver Brandon Brown because it is based upon the popular “Let’s go Brandon” chant deriding Joe Biden’s presidency.

Brown was inadvertently catapulted to fame in October when, while being interviewed after his first career win in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, fans in the stands behind him began to chant “F*** Joe Biden.”

When the NBC reporter interviewing him told the world they were chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” a slogan was born that coupled politics with defiance of those who have tried to stamp out the phrase.

Brown capitalized on the craze by announcing a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency LGBcoin on Dec. 30.

“Having the financial support of LGBcoin is incredible, especially at such a pivotal time in our team’s growth as we work to build to the next level of competition,” he said in a statement.

“From wondering if we would have the financial means to continue to compete, to my first major win (at Talladega no less), to becoming an unintentional meme, this past season was a rollercoaster,” Brown said. “The support of sponsors like LGBcoin empowers us to be as competitive as possible and I’m looking forward to competing hard on the track in 2022.”

On Tuesday, however, NASCAR told Brown’s team that despite what appeared to be an initial approval last month, the sponsorship was denied, according to The Washington Post.

Do you agree with NASCAR's decision?

The Post quoted a NASCAR official it did not name as saying that in November, when discussions about the potential sponsorship were taking place, NASCAR would not allow any image or reference to the chant.

The official said the Tuesday decision was not a reversal because it was the first time any official ruling from NASCAR was issued.

NASCAR’s insistence that the final word on the issue has been spoken was not shared by James Koutoulas, LGBcoin investor and Typhoon Capital Management founder.

“So now it’s war,” he tweeted Wednesday morning as part of a series of comments on the NASCAR decision.

Racing News reported that Koutoulas said he might sue NASCAR.

Last month, Brown shared his thoughts about the chant that has been adopted by millions of Americans.

“I hear them, even if Washington does not,” he said in a Newsweek opinion piece.

Brown said he spent a lot of time during the past few weeks trying to understand why the chant became so popular.

After much thought, he came to understand that the slogan went viral as a way for struggling Americans to express their anger and disgust at the abysmal state of the nation right now.

“I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated. Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse,” he wrote. “People have a right to frustration — even anger.”

Brown noted he is a race car driver, not an activist.

He wrote that he had “no interest in leading some political fight. I race cars. I am not going to endorse anyone, and I am certainly not going to tell anyone how to vote.”

However, Brown added, “I’m also no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in, and why millions of Americans are chanting my name. I hear them, even if Washington does not.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
