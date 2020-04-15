SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Nashville Predators Collect, Donate $2.7 Million for Tornado and COVID-19 Relief

Bridgestone ArenaJason Kempin / Getty ImagesBridgestone Arena in blue light on April 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Landmarks and buildings across the nation displayed blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

By Morgan Brantley
Published April 15, 2020 at 11:09am
Print

Between the COVID-19 outbreak and tornadoes wreaking havoc on the southeast region, Middle Tennesseans are trying to find the silver lining in such a strange and dark time.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the NHL’s 2019-20 season was put on hold, the Nashville Predators decided to reach out to help their local community.

In the last six weeks since disaster swept across the state, the Predators, their partners and their fans banded together to raise relief funds for the locals.

In total, the Predators, the Predator’s Foundation, Ford Ice Centers and Bridgestone Arena were able to raise $2.7 million.

The money that was raised will be donated to Tennesseans who are facing what the tornadoes left behind and to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

TRENDING: Conan O'Brien Mocks Jesus and Trump in Unfunny Easter Joke, James Woods Fires Back

“A community’s strength comes through during and after misfortune and the response in the last 45 days has spoken volumes about our Middle Tennessee community,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said in a news release.

“Commitment to our community has been a cornerstone of our franchise and we are focused on doing everything possible to help rebuild neighborhoods and provide resources and assistance that will allow all of us to return to a sense of normalcy as quickly and safely as possible.”

According to the National Weather Service, seven tornadoes that touched down the night of March 2 and into the early morning of March 3 devastated the community and left 25 dead.

The Predators immediately welcomed those impacted by the storm into Bridgestone Arena and served them pizza.

The Predators and Bridgestone Arena quickly raised $250,000 in relief funds for Middle Tennessee residents from donations made by Chairman Herb Fritch and his wife Barbara, the NHL, the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Florida Everblades, Milwaukee Admirals and other members of the NHL community.

In addition to the generous donations made by the hockey community, the team organized a “Nashville Strong” donation page for the areas of the community that are still in need.

RELATED: Thousands Descend on Michigan Capitol To Protest Stay-at-Home Order

Only days after the twisters left a path of destruction through Middle Tennessee, the novel coronavirus made its way into the area.

On March 12, the NHL put the 2019-20 season on hold to slow the spread of the virus; on top of the season suspension, Bridgestone Arena also canceled or postponed upcoming events.

According to the Predators’ news release, players, owners, coaches and management pooled $1 million in an effort to pay the Bridgestone Arena event staff who would have worked the canceled and postponed events.

“Through these initiatives and partnerships, we are able to assist the hundreds of event-staff members who make Bridgestone Arena so successful, provide financial resources to hundreds of organizations that provide critical services throughout our market, show our appreciation to the essential operations and personnel during a crisis and help rebuild neighborhoods and communities in Middle Tennessee,” Henry said.

“We hope and encourage others to join in offering resources and assistance as our community shows we truly are ‘Nashville Strong.'”

Do you think other professional sports teams should be making similar efforts?

The team also saw a unique opportunity to serve the community after almost 2,700 blood drives across the country were canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns, resulting in a shortage of nearly 86,000 fewer donations than normal.

On April 1, the Predators decided to organize a blood drive, following the Red Cross’ safety protocols, that acquired 113 units of blood which will go to help 339 people that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Some of the players have also gone above and beyond, with the team’s captain Roman Josi and his wife Ellie making a $20,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and another $20,000 donation to Home Street Home Ministries based in Nashville.

Josi, along with three other teammates, Pekka Rinne, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene partnered with two Nashville Dunkin’ Donuts locations on April 8 to give front-line healthcare workers who show their badge free coffee.

Additionally, the Predators Foundation plans to donate $700,000 from its annual grant program to 168 different charity organizations in the area for both tornado and COVID-19 relief.

Another $200,000 for relief will also be distributed on a later date.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







Nashville Predators Collect, Donate $2.7 Million for Tornado and COVID-19 Relief
ER Doctor Loses Custody of 4-Year-Old Daughter Because of COVID - Report
Corona Licker: California Woman Arrested for Ruining $1800 Worth of Groceries
Air Force Band Teams Up with Virginia Teachers To Promise 'We Won't Give Up on You'
90-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Speaks Out: 'Have That Positive Attitude and Pray'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×