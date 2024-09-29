National Transportation Safety Board Issues 'Urgent' Warning About Boeing 737s

Some Boeing 737s could have a rudder system malfunction, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

What the NTSB called “Urgent Safety Recommendations” apply to some of Boeing’s B-737NG and 737MAX planes, according to a statement on the NTSB website.

The NTSB said the recommendation stemmed from its investigation of a Feb. 6 incident in which the rudder of a United Airlines 737-8 MAX was stuck during landing.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the captain used other features of the plane to control it.

Investigators focused on a part called the rollout guidance actuator that was made by subcontractor Collins Aerospace.

NTSB issues urgent safety recommendations on Boeing 737 rudder system. Rudder control system could jam or become restricted on some 737NG and 737MAX airplanes: https://t.co/WWC8eHXDFq — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 26, 2024

During testing when it was cold, the part’s “function was significantly compromised,” the NTSB said.

Collins Aerospace later found a production flaw that allowed moisture to enter the rudder system and freeze in cold temperatures, limiting its movement.

More than 353 actuators have been delivered to Boeing since 2017, the NTSB said.

The NTSB wants Boeing to warn crews of the potential problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration was tasked with deciding whether the parts should be removed.

The FAA said United Airlines was the only U.S. airline with those parts and said that “it is the FAA’s understanding that the units are no longer in service,” according to USA Today.

“As a party to the investigation, the agency has been monitoring this situation closely,” the FAA said in a statement Thursday. “Tomorrow, we will convene a corrective action review board based upon the NTSB’s interim recommendations and determine next steps.”

Boeing said it would “develop additional guidance to address the potential condition,” according to The New York Times.

“In August, we informed affected 737 operators of a potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator,” Boeing’s statement said, adding that the rudder system “includes layers of redundancy.”

The Times report indicated the affected part was installed on nine planes.

The incident is the latest in a months-long string of setbacks for Boeing, which has been reeling from safety issues ever since January, when a door blew off an Alaska Airlines plane.

