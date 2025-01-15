National Weather Service Issues Highest Possible Warning for Los Angeles - 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Imminent

A rare alert called a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” is in effect Wednesday for parts of fire-ravaged southern California.

The National Weather Service initially issued the warning for Tuesday but extended it after Tuesday’s conditions were less hazardous than expected.

“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the National Weather Service posted on X

“Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire. The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow. The PDS Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the same areas, now for 3am to 3pm Wed,” the post said.

As noted by KTLA, the warning covers the northern part of Los Angeles County, southern part of Ventura County, and the San Fernando Valley.

“Do NOT do anything that could spark a fire,” the warning said.

The Weather Service also issued what’s called a “Red Flag Warning” to underscore the danger of more fires.

“Red Flag Warnings are for the extreme of the extreme fire weather scenarios. In other words, this setup is about as bad as it gets. Stay aware of your surroundings. Be prepared to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire,” the Weather Service posted.

The Weather Service wrote that its PDS designation is reserved for “extremely rare and dangerous fire weather conditions that have previously led to large and dangerous deadly wildfires.”

The “particularly dangerous situation” term came into being in the 1980s to warn of tornadoes, Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the NWS Weather Prediction Center, said, according to PBS.

In the context of the southern California fires, the red flag and PDS warnings mean that “the risk of damage and loss of life is high,” Chenard said.

“[W]hen you see the PDS term attached to it, it’s even a level beyond that. So, now the threat to life and property is even more extreme,” he said.

“Because the winds have been with us for the last few days, we are really dry right now. So not only are we talking about low humidity levels, but that vegetation is also dry,” CBS News Los Angeles meteorologist Amber Lee said, according to CBS.

