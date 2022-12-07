The U.S. Navy is addressing a massive drop in recruitment numbers by making a dangerous compromise that could leave the country in a much more vulnerable position.

On Monday, USNI News reported that the Navy is lowering admittance requirements for one of its entrance exams.

Under the plan, recruits who score lower on the Armed Forces Qualification Test can now be accepted into the Navy so long as they score high enough on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.

According to USNI, the Armed Forces Qualification Test essentially determines if recruits have the ability to succeed as members of the armed forces. The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery tests recruits to see which role in the Navy would suit them best.

Navy spokesman Cmdr. Dave Benham told USNI, “As we continue to navigate a challenging recruiting environment, changing the AFQT requirement removes a potential barrier to enlistment, allowing us to widen the pool of potential recruits and creating opportunities for personnel who wish to serve.”

I mean, do I even need to explain why this is a problem?

This will basically ensure that we have less competent sailors in our Navy, and will thus make the U.S. more vulnerable to attacks by foreign adversaries.

This is not at all helped by the fact that under President Joe Biden, the military seems to be more concerned with woke politics than with keeping our nation safe.

In October, the Military Times reported that the Biden administration had unveiled a new plan for the military that focuses on left-wing social justice values, especially “diversity and inclusion.”

This is hardly surprising coming from an administration whose military released a recruitment video featuring a lesbian wedding and a pride parade.







This is the same administration whose military has hosted drag shows at military bases and indoctrinated recruits in LGBT ideology.

Given the focus on woke politics and the decline in recruitment standards, is it any wonder that a recent Heritage Foundation report ranked the U.S. military as “weak”?

When the military stops focusing on the mission, they leave American warriors in a challenging position. Heritage ranked the current state of our military as WEAK in the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength. Read why at: https://t.co/zA3cARFg5w pic.twitter.com/a2i6t2dAqY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 18, 2022

With foreign adversaries such as Russia and China acting in a more and more aggressive manner, it is imperative that we have a strong military ready and able to defend our nation.

Instead, under the Biden administration, the military is becoming just another testing ground for leftist ideologies that will leave us weaker and vulnerable to attack.

