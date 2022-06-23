Leftists are trying to destroy Western civilization by disconnecting it from reality. And it appears they are succeeding.

The U.S. Navy has produced a training video on the use of personal pronouns, according to The Daily Signal.

It is the first in a series called “NAVSpEAks” from the Naval Sea Systems Command Inclusion and Engagement Council. The training is supposed to “educate and empower employees to reach their full potential.”

The video’s hosts are Conchy Vasquez and Jony Rozon, both civilian engineers at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. The two wear rainbow-themed clothing.

Almost four minutes long, the video was produced in June 2021 and then posted on May 23 of this year to the website of the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. It came to public attention on Monday.

The Navy is now coming under fire for attempting to train sailors how to “correctly” use personal pronouns and “inclusive language” to create “safe spaces” in the service.

The video is ridiculous to anyone equipped with a modicum of critical thinking skills. For one thing, there are no safe spaces in war. Sailors, soldiers and airmen should be trained to protect the U.S. from enemies like China.

For its part, China banned “sissy men” from television. Instead of “diversity, equity and inclusion” training, every university student in China is required to complete a military training program, according to Foreign Policy. The training is “fiercely ideological” and nationalistic.

The Chinese are laughing at us as they beat the drums of war. Why wouldn’t they? The whole world is laughing.

In a telling moment in the Navy training video, Vasquez relates a story about a conversation she had with someone who believed that no one should be forced to refer to someone else by a particular pronoun.

“I was really taken aback by that comment,” Vasquez says. “It’s not about you at all — it’s mostly and ultimately about respect.”

Respect for whom or what? Demanding that someone voluntarily disconnect from reality is disrespectful both to that person and to reality itself, no matter what someone might identify as.

If a stranger came up to you and said “I identify as a bull elk” in the middle of elk hunting season, would it give you the right to shoot him? Of course not. That person — assuming he was serious — would need compassion and help. Respecting the break with reality would do just the opposite.

Gender theory boils down to the same principle. Individuals cannot create a fantasy and demand everyone play along. We all live within a wider context called reality. Believing that an individual can dictate his personal version of reality to others is the height of hubris.

It is akin to saying that each individual is a god unto himself. Worse than that, the confused would-be deities would have God-fearing individuals bow down before the altars of their identities. This is blasphemy, pure and simple.

Reaction to the training video has been for the most part negative. Many comments on the website criticize the Navy for prioritizing pronouns and “safe spaces” over national security.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, tweeted that the Navy should focus on war, calling the video “stupidity.”

Here’s an idea, fire everyone in the Navy who puts pronouns in their email signature and focus on how to be better at war. For God’s sake, stop this stupidity. https://t.co/xD8Wo9wTcN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 21, 2022

Another former Navy SEAL, Robert O’Neill, who claims he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden, shared an idea on how to save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Let me make it simple for the entire @USNavy : Your pronouns are shipmate/shipmates. There. I just saved the taxpayers millions by avoiding ridiculously useless training. Anchors aweigh. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) June 21, 2022



The hosts of the training video have one thing right: Appearances can be deceiving.

Though it might appear that the insidious left is succeeding in destroying Western civilization by disconnecting it from reality, it will ultimately fail.

Western tradition is built on the firm foundation of faith and reason. It will take more than a planned assault on reason to erode it away.

And that’s the irony here: Leftists have planned this all out. They’ve been carrying out the plan in this country for a century.

It can’t be denied that they have had some success. They’ve infiltrated the institutions of law, education and government. They’ve even infiltrated the U.S. military.

The problem, to borrow from feminist Audre Lord, is that “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”

The master is God. One of God’s tools is reason, which was given to man as a gift.

Leftists will keep trying to destroy reason with reason like a hamster running on an exercise wheel. It’s up to the rest of us to make sure it doesn’t escape the cage it has built for itself.

Soon enough the hamster will be too tired to go on.

