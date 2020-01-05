A Year After His First 'Sunday Service' Kanye West Praises God, Says His Life Has Been Saved

Kanye West celebrated the one-year anniversary of his Sunday Services late last month at a rescue mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

During the commemorative service Dec. 29 at Union Rescue Mission — a homeless shelter offering physical and spiritual resources — West reflected on the past year and spoke about his walk with Christ, according to Fox News.

One of the people present posted a video of West sharing his thoughts while singing his song “Closed on Sunday.”

West reflected on the longevity of the Sunday Services, saying he had no idea when he started that they would still be happening a year later.

When he announced that Dec. 29 marked one year of Sunday Services, the crowd cheered.

West thanked the people who had stuck with him and the Sunday Services despite the hate and distractions.

“God could be calling you so long and you could just be ignoring him,” West said. “I know you all have distractions, I was highly distracted.”

“I was distracted from what God was calling me to do.”

Now, West suggested he takes offense when people call him secular.

“Secular is trying to say that I do anything for anyone other than Christ.”

“I worked for others other than Christ before,” he said. “It landed me right in the hospital.”

“I feel the calling and I see the vision,” West said.

He also said he felt called to do more, specifically to find a solution to the problem of worldwide homelessness.

West mentioned that he had talked with Elon Musk and commended the entrepreneur for sharing his ideas “for free” to make the world a better place.

He told the crowd that the world currently has the minds who can make the world better.

West has taken his Sunday Services all across the nation, singing about God and sharing the gospel.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West said, according to Fox. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

Pastor Adam Tyson of Placerita Bible Church in California, who has preached at a number of West’s Sunday Services, previously told Fox that many fans have come to the services for West but have left as followers of Christ.

“It feels like half the crowd comes because they are Kanye fans, but we want them to leave knowing Jesus Christ,” Tyson said. “We want them to know that there is something better than what the world offers. The answer is found in Jesus, in knowing him, loving him, and walking in obedience to him.”

“Sunday Service is about a God-exalting testimony, Christ-centered preaching, and Spirit-filled worship that points people to the goodness and greatness of God,” Tyson said.

“We want America and the world to see the love of God through Jesus Christ.”

At an October Sunday Service that Tyson preached at in Salt Lake City, Utah, someone in the crowd shouted, “Thank you Kanye!”

According to Deseret News, West responded by saying, “Who said ‘Thank you, Kanye?’ I want you to say is ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

