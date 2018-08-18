SECTIONS
US News
Print

Nearly a Quarter of 2nd-Year Medical School Students Say They ‘Almost Never’ Go to Class

By Evie Fordham
at 6:51am
Print

Nearly 25 percent of second-year medical school students said they “almost never” attended class during their first two years, according to an Association of American Medical Colleges report on 2017 trends published in March.

The exact number, 23.5 percent, represents a more than 5-point increase from 18.2 percent in 2015.

Medical students do not typically start clinical work until their third year.

Many students are skipping classes to focus on studying for Step 1, an intense multiple choice test that students take at the end of their second year, reported STAT.

Students’ Step 1 results can determine what specialties they can study or what residency programs they get into.

TRENDING: Elway Reveals He Offered Kaepernick Contract, ‘He Had His Chance’

Medical schools are beginning to respond to the disconnect between their classes and the material on Step 1.

Harvard Medical School has instituted the “flipped classroom” model in which students learn the material at home and go over exercises with the class, reported STAT.

At the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, only 30 to 40 percent of students attend lectures during their first two years.

Step 1 plays a big role in the students’ decisions to skip, even though many of them pay more than $50,000 a year to attend.

Does this report alarm you?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“They have this parallel curriculum going along with what we’re teaching them,” Johns Hopkins associate dean for curriculum Dr. Nancy Hueppchen said according to STAT.

Medical schools are beginning to stress “problem-solving and critical thinking” over rote memorization, although the latter is a large part of the national licensing exam, Step 1.

The difficult exam has led to a boom in online training tools to help students remember multitudes of facts for the exam.

Kaplan charges about $4,000 for its prep courses, but students can also go a less costly route and sign up for SketchyMedical.com.

The medical student-built website gives users a library of cartoonish visuals designed to help students recall facts about microbiology, pathology and more, reported STAT.

RELATED: University Pulls Plug on Doctor’s Speaking Engagement for Calling Transgenderism ‘Delusional’

Approximately 18,500 students graduate from medical school each year.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. 

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.