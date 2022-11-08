'We Need New Leadership': AZ Candidate Masters Announces Which GOP Leaders Need to Go

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters believes that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell should be replaced with “new leadership,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I certainly think we need new leadership,” Masters said, according to the WSJ. Cook Political Report considers the race between Masters — who won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and backing by PayPal co-founder and Republican donor Peter Thiel — and Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly a toss-up.

“[McConnell] will not own me, McConnell doesn’t love me. And clearly, he had a chance to help. He didn’t do it,” Masters said, according to the WSJ, adding: “He doesn’t want me in there, but he’s about to be stuck with me.”

A McConnell-linked Senatorial Republican Super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, cut millions of dollars in funding for Masters in August.

“We’re leaving the door wide open in Arizona, but we want to move additional resources to other offensive opportunities that have become increasingly competitive, as well as an unexpected expense in Ohio,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the decision.

Masters takes issue with McConnell’s aid packages that have provided tens of millions of dollars to Ukraine that should be used for border security during record migrant encounters.

A representative for McConnell didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

