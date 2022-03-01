Share
Lifestyle

Neighbor Helps Save Family of Six from House Fire: 'God Put Me In the Right Place'

 By Amanda Thomason  March 1, 2022 at 1:33pm
Share

On Saturday, healthcare worker Jennifer Graves got home from her shift around 5:30 a.m. As she approached her home in Parkland, Washington, she noticed something unusual about a neighbor’s house.

“It looked like a bonfire,” Graves told KIRO 7. “But it was too big.”

As she got closer, she realized the situation was much more dire than it first appeared to be.



“And the closer I got, the scarier it was,” Graves, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said. “And I just called 911.”

Trending:
Six American Special Ops Vets Take Up Zelenskyy's Offer to Join New Unit of Foreign Fighters for Ukraine

The house was home to a family of six, and according to Captain Darrin Shaw, it was Graves who started banging on the door in an attempt to see if the family was home and, if so, to warn them of the fire.

Graves told reporters that it didn’t take long for the family to appear and safely exit the burning building — but then the dad realized only five of them had gotten out: The couple’s 11-year-old daughter was still missing.

The father tore back into the house and went upstairs where his daughter was. Both of them became trapped.



Seeing their predicament, Graves encouraged them to jump. Fire crews arrived but had to cut back plants on the property before they could access the house.

The father and daughter made it out but had to be hospitalized.

“A family of six was saved from an early morning house fire in Parkland by the swift actions of Mrs. Graves (returning home from work), by calling 911, pounding on the doors waking the occupants, helping with the evacuation of the kids, and two adults,” the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue posted on Feb. 26.

“The father is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation; the children are being treated at a local trauma center for injuries sustained from jumping from the windows and burns. The Pierce County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.”

According to KIRO 7, the father was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but if it hadn’t been for Graves, the entire family could have perished.

Related:
Alabama Nonprofits Create New Program to Match Military Veterans with Adoptable Pets at No Charge

“Had it not been for the neighbor today, knocking on doors, waking them up, we would have definitely had a very different outcome,” Shaw said.



“God put me in the right place at the right time,” Graves added.

The fire department is using this story as a reminder for people to make sure they have working smoke detectors and to close their room doors at night, so if a fire does break out, it takes longer to spread.

They also said that it’s important to make sure your house is accessible for emergency vehicles. Your local fire department may be able to check for you if you’re unsure.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Neighbor Helps Save Family of Six from House Fire: 'God Put Me In the Right Place'
Alabama Nonprofits Create New Program to Match Military Veterans with Adoptable Pets at No Charge
Good Samaritan Tracks Down Man Who Stole Car with Toddler Inside, Holds Him Until Police Arrive
Ukrainian Seminary in Lviv Becomes Refugee Shelter, Helps Hundreds: 'We Need a Miracle from God'
Golden Retriever Saved by Emergency Responders After Terrible Mistake
See more...

Conversation