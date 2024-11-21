Share
Ellen DeGeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2020. (Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

'Never Coming Back': Ellen DeGeneres Flees America After Trump's Victory Over Kamala Harris

 By Michael Schwarz  November 21, 2024 at 11:02am
Finally, a petulant celebrity has followed through on a familiar pledge.

In this case, however, even that simple act could not prevent said celebrity from exposing herself as a probable fraud.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Wrap, longtime television host Ellen DeGeneres and her same-sex partner, retired actress Portia de Rossi, have fled the United States and are “never coming back” in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The Wrap cited “a person close to the former TV host.”

In fact, the source reported that DeGeneres has already moved to rural southern England. The longtime host’s Montecito mansion, north of Los Angeles, should be listed for sale soon.

Of course, even that principled act of Trump-inspired, self-imposed exile came with a gargantuan caveat.

According to TMZ, DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased their new home in England before the election.

Thus, while they might claim to have fled the U.S. due to Trump’s victory — a claim that undoubtedly endeared them to most of Trump-hating Hollywood — the couple had, truthfully, already planned their escape across the pond.

Are you happy Ellen DeGeneres left?

The question is, why? Of all the celebrities who pledged to leave the country if Trump won, why did DeGeneres and de Rossi do so immediately? Why did they have their exile planned even before the election?

One could speculate that the couple simply wanted a fresh start. After all, DeGeneres’s successful TV career ended in 2022 amid tanking ratings and reports of a toxic workplace.

Notably, however, DeGeneres once maintained a close, documented association with accused sex trafficker Sean Combs, aka “P. Diddy.”

See, for instance, the following clip:

Related:
Bill Nye Once Had His Own Ride at Disney World, But Don't Expect the Woke 'Science Guy' to Acknowledge It Now

See also the following 2016 tweet from DeGeneres’ “The Ellen Show”:

As one might expect, the Diddy-DeGeneres association has led to widespread speculation on the social media platform X.

“Was Ellen Degeneres A P Diddy Diddler?” one X user wrote.

Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams, who has more than 2.1 million followers on X, made the direct accusation.

“I have reason to believe Ellen is running from the Law! She’s best friends with Diddy and his crew,” Williams posted.

In other words, while TMZ described Trump’s victory as the “driving force” behind DeGeneres’s self-imposed exile, suffice it to say that not everyone accepts that as the full story.

Can we never enjoy the satisfaction of a celebrity honoring a pledge to leave the country for simple honesty’s sake?

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
