'Never Coming Back': Ellen DeGeneres Flees America After Trump's Victory Over Kamala Harris

Finally, a petulant celebrity has followed through on a familiar pledge.

In this case, however, even that simple act could not prevent said celebrity from exposing herself as a probable fraud.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Wrap, longtime television host Ellen DeGeneres and her same-sex partner, retired actress Portia de Rossi, have fled the United States and are “never coming back” in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The Wrap cited “a person close to the former TV host.”

In fact, the source reported that DeGeneres has already moved to rural southern England. The longtime host’s Montecito mansion, north of Los Angeles, should be listed for sale soon.

Of course, even that principled act of Trump-inspired, self-imposed exile came with a gargantuan caveat.

According to TMZ, DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased their new home in England before the election.

Thus, while they might claim to have fled the U.S. due to Trump’s victory — a claim that undoubtedly endeared them to most of Trump-hating Hollywood — the couple had, truthfully, already planned their escape across the pond.

The question is, why? Of all the celebrities who pledged to leave the country if Trump won, why did DeGeneres and de Rossi do so immediately? Why did they have their exile planned even before the election?

One could speculate that the couple simply wanted a fresh start. After all, DeGeneres’s successful TV career ended in 2022 amid tanking ratings and reports of a toxic workplace.

Notably, however, DeGeneres once maintained a close, documented association with accused sex trafficker Sean Combs, aka “P. Diddy.”

See, for instance, the following clip:

See also the following 2016 tweet from DeGeneres’ “The Ellen Show”:

As one might expect, the Diddy-DeGeneres association has led to widespread speculation on the social media platform X.

“Was Ellen Degeneres A P Diddy Diddler?” one X user wrote.

Was Ellen Degeneres A P Diddy Diddler? “Never going back.”

Ellen DeGeneres has left the United States for England, following President Trump’s election win. Was she afraid of being on the Diddy List and Trump’s coming crackdown of sex trafficking? pic.twitter.com/qzMBQDfCjS — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 21, 2024

Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams, who has more than 2.1 million followers on X, made the direct accusation.

“I have reason to believe Ellen is running from the Law! She’s best friends with Diddy and his crew,” Williams posted.

🚨 Ellen DeGeneres has left America She ran off to England because Trump Won I have reason to believe Ellen is running from the Law! She’s best friends with Diddy and his crew. Ellen is not running from Trump, Ellen is running from Justice! Who else thinks she’s on the run… pic.twitter.com/Z2lk01lD4W — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 21, 2024

In other words, while TMZ described Trump’s victory as the “driving force” behind DeGeneres’s self-imposed exile, suffice it to say that not everyone accepts that as the full story.

Can we never enjoy the satisfaction of a celebrity honoring a pledge to leave the country for simple honesty’s sake?

