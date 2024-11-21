Trump Taps WWE Co-Founder for Cabinet Spot to 'Send Education Back to the States'

President-elect Donald Trump announced that former Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon will be his pick for education secretary.

McMahon is a co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, according to Fox News.

“It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education,” Trump said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.

“As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families,” the statement said.

“Linda served for two years on the Connecticut Board of Education, where she was one of fifteen members overseeing all Public Education in the State, including its Technical High School system,” the statement said.

Trump, who has talked in the past of disbanding the department, said McMahon will fit with his philosophy of limiting federal reach.

BREAKING: Trump announced Linda McMahon for Secretary of Education. “Linda has been a fierce advocate for parents’ rights” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FJR6CBBjPr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2024

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World,” Trump’s statement said. “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”

Betsy DeVos, who headed the department in Trump’s first term, said that it “doesn’t really add any value anywhere,” according to Fox News.

“Take the power away from the Department of Education, block-grant those funds, continue to invest in education, but get it down to a much more local level where better decisions are made on behalf of students,” DeVos said.

Apprenticeship Programs are a pathway to successful careers. Switzerland provides a model the rest of the world can adapt. They employ Apprentices in 230 Occupations and most of their CEOs were Apprentices.#AmericaFirst #SkillsForLife pic.twitter.com/SDAhX9vLkx — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) November 19, 2024

“The bureaucrats at the Department of Education aren’t doing the job. They haven’t done the job for more than four decades to close the achievement gaps — they’ve only widened,” she said.

McMahon is the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, according to Politico.

Politico said McMahon has said that “reversing degree inflation is good for workers and good for businesses.”

She has been a supporter of career and technical education instead of the traditional four-year degree model of postsecondary instruction.

“Our educational system must offer clear and viable pathways to the American Dream aside from four-year degrees,” she has said

“Pretending college is the path for everyone is incredibly outdated.”

