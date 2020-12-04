Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

'This Has Never Happened': Every Single Dog Adopted from Shelter

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 4, 2020 at 11:50am
P Share Print

Animal shelters are a practical response to a sad reality: Sometimes pets get lost or people are no longer interested or able to care for their furry friends, and dogs and cats need a safe place to stay.

But the end goal is always to get those critters into safe, warm, caring forever homes.

This has been a weird year, with shelters seeing an influx of pets that families could no longer care for alongside a renewed interest in fostering as people started working from home. Numbers have fluctuated as people returned to work, and the holidays are a double-edged sword with families adopting pets — some of which will be returned when the families lose interest.

But the Humane Society for Greater Savannah in Georgia is on the front lines to a) make sure pets get loving homes, and b) make sure loving pet owners aren’t forced to surrender their pets out of financial need.

To that end, it helped with a pet food drive on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Here's the Worrying COVID Vaccine Card the Government Is Planning To Issue

“Yesterday The Humane Society For Greater Savannah handed out over 500 bags of animal supplies at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, along side the National Guard,” it posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“It was an amazing day for all those involved! Staff members Courtney Foor and Sara Jo Beauchamp led volunteers as they assisted the multitude of cars that lined the block. We look forward to participating in more Food Drives in the months to come.”

Photos showed thankful owners and eager pups taking advantage of the drive-thru pet food pantry. The need, both during this year in general and this time of the year in particular, is great, and the Humane Society is answering the call.

“A lot of pets come through shelters this time of year as people/s lives are changing and people are moving and have things going on,” Courtney Forr, who works with the Savannah Humane Society, told WSAV-TV.

“Part of preventing those pets coming to the shelters is handing out supplies to keep them in their homes.”

Their hard work has clearly paid off, as evidenced in a post from Thursday that shows a joyfully empty scene: Rows and rows of empty shelter apartments.

“Do you hear that!?!?!” the humane society wrote. “That is the sound of every single dog in our adoption center being adopted!!!”

RELATED: Pet Owners Poke Fun at Their Fur Babies in These Hilarious Photos

“This has never happened and we are thrilled to announce that every single dog as of 4:51 pm this afternoon has been adopted!!”

“No worries we will have more adoptable pets for you come tomorrow and even more this weekend! So come by the Humane Society for Greater Savannah Tuesday-Saturday1-6 to view all of our adoptable pets!”

Hundreds of people have shared and commented on the post, many sharing photos of their canine companions that came from that very shelter.

It’s a wonderful thing when unwanted pets become wanted and find places to call home, and this Christmas there will be many pups enjoying the holidays with their very own families — the very best gift they could ask for.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'This Has Never Happened': Every Single Dog Adopted from Shelter
Heartwarming: Police Officer Adopts Little Girl He Helped Save from Abusive Home
Landmark Cafe Gets Christmas 'Miracle': 'I Got Off the Phone and Bawled'
Drew Brees and Dak Prescott Are Helping Donate $1 Million in Christmas Trees to Families in Need
Here's Who Planted a Giant Smiley Face Out of Trees on Hillside
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×