'This Has Never Happened': Every Single Dog Adopted from Shelter

Animal shelters are a practical response to a sad reality: Sometimes pets get lost or people are no longer interested or able to care for their furry friends, and dogs and cats need a safe place to stay.

But the end goal is always to get those critters into safe, warm, caring forever homes.

This has been a weird year, with shelters seeing an influx of pets that families could no longer care for alongside a renewed interest in fostering as people started working from home. Numbers have fluctuated as people returned to work, and the holidays are a double-edged sword with families adopting pets — some of which will be returned when the families lose interest.

But the Humane Society for Greater Savannah in Georgia is on the front lines to a) make sure pets get loving homes, and b) make sure loving pet owners aren’t forced to surrender their pets out of financial need.

To that end, it helped with a pet food drive on Tuesday.

“Yesterday The Humane Society For Greater Savannah handed out over 500 bags of animal supplies at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, along side the National Guard,” it posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“It was an amazing day for all those involved! Staff members Courtney Foor and Sara Jo Beauchamp led volunteers as they assisted the multitude of cars that lined the block. We look forward to participating in more Food Drives in the months to come.”

Photos showed thankful owners and eager pups taking advantage of the drive-thru pet food pantry. The need, both during this year in general and this time of the year in particular, is great, and the Humane Society is answering the call.

“A lot of pets come through shelters this time of year as people/s lives are changing and people are moving and have things going on,” Courtney Forr, who works with the Savannah Humane Society, told WSAV-TV.

“Part of preventing those pets coming to the shelters is handing out supplies to keep them in their homes.”

Their hard work has clearly paid off, as evidenced in a post from Thursday that shows a joyfully empty scene: Rows and rows of empty shelter apartments.

“Do you hear that!?!?!” the humane society wrote. “That is the sound of every single dog in our adoption center being adopted!!!”

“This has never happened and we are thrilled to announce that every single dog as of 4:51 pm this afternoon has been adopted!!”

“No worries we will have more adoptable pets for you come tomorrow and even more this weekend! So come by the Humane Society for Greater Savannah Tuesday-Saturday1-6 to view all of our adoptable pets!”

Hundreds of people have shared and commented on the post, many sharing photos of their canine companions that came from that very shelter.

It’s a wonderful thing when unwanted pets become wanted and find places to call home, and this Christmas there will be many pups enjoying the holidays with their very own families — the very best gift they could ask for.

