'You Should Never Vote for Me': Whoopi Reveals the Reason She Could Never Run for Office

The Writers Guild of America strike continues. That means shows like ABC’s “The View” don’t have a professional writing staff available to feed the co-hosts talking points.

Without narrative engineers polishing their words beforehand, the ladies of “The View” must speak more for themselves, which has led to some communication issues.

Such was the case on Tuesday when the panel discussed Sen. John Fetterman’s sloppy attire.

Republicans have been roasting the Pennsylvania Democrat for wearing inappropriate workout clothes in the Capitol.

Whoopi Goldberg made the mistake of supporting Fetterman’s unserious outfit by comparing it to her own fashion sense, claiming she would maintain her same style even if she were an elected official.

That is not a persuasive argument.

Goldberg has committed some gaffes without having writers available to “slick up” her statements since the WGA strike started May 2.

Earlier in the month, she overshared about her personal choices regarding undergarments. Spoiler alert: She doesn’t wear them.

The one-time comedienne also provided the unwelcome spectacle of simulating a lap dance on co-host Sunny Hostin.

With stunts like that, it’s no wonder the New York Post described recent episodes of “The View” as featuring “off the rails” moments.

Based on such a record, Goldberg should be the last person to give an opinion on appropriate appearances. But in her zeal to support the Democrat tribe, she opened the topic of Fetterman attending a news conference while dressed as if he had just come off the playground with a defense of his attire.

“So Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is being accused of showing a lack of respect in Congress for wearing hoodies and gym shorts near the Senate floor,” Goldberg said. “So, I mean, the question, I guess, is he’s not breaking any rules — what is it that makes people so upset about all of this?”

Co-host Joy Behar changed the subject to smear Republicans with a straw man attack.

“Leave it to Republicans to be outraged by a grown man in shorts than the fact that children are being routinely shot in schools these days,” she said, equating the rejection of unconstitutional and ineffective gun control schemes with indifference.

Behar claimed Fettermen’s decision to wear a sweatshirt and shorts in the formal environment of the Senate makes him an “everyman,” ignoring the fact typical everymen usually dress appropriately for their jobs and respect decorum.

Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to speak out for professionalism, pointing out that because Fetterman is in violation of the dress code enforced inside the chamber, he is not even going inside the Senate to vote. That means he is missing out on an important part of the legislative process: the discussions that take place on the Senate floor.

“That’s how he does it, and he does it not to be disrespectful,” Goldberg said. “That’s why he doesn’t go on the Senate floor. He does it from where he’s comfortable because this is who he is.”

Even though she is not running for anything, she went on to discuss her clothing choices if she were to find herself in elected office.

“I would not change,” Goldberg said. “I tell you, you should never vote for me, because I’d be, this is just how I would look.”







Considering she often dresses like a clown wearing a tent, knowing she would keep the same fashion could ruin her hypothetical campaign with voters — if her radical leftist ideas were not already toxic enough.

Goldberg even went so far as to make Fetterman’s disrespect a sign of kinship between them. When her co-hosts tried to excuse her casual look as being uniquely hers, she responded that by releasing his inner slob, the senator was also Whoopi Goldberg.

She also made his tackiness a symbol of liberty: “He’s doing what the American dream tells you you can do. You can be you.”

The mental gymnastics most of “The View” crew employed in trying to defend Fetterman were impressive. The hosts proved there were no embarrassing depths to which they would not sink to prop up their tribe.

Goldberg called a halt to the topic, claiming she did not want the panel called “the K word.” I assume she meant “Karens.”

A better K-word for “The View” might be kakistocracy: rule by the least suitable and competent.

