New Poll Shows Hillary Clinton Leading All Actual 2020 Democratic Candidates

A new poll says that among Democrats, the top choice to seek the White House is the one openly flirting with her second shot at President Donald Trump.

A Harvard-Harris national poll released last week shows that Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, is the top choice of 21 percent of the Democrats polled.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads the pack of declared Democratic presidential candidates in most national polls, placed second at 20 percent. The poll added Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry into the mix of current candidates.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont placed third at 12 percent support in the expanded list of candidates, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 9 percent and the newest declared candidate — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — at 4 percent.

Among declared candidates, Biden led the poll at 29 percent, with Sanders a distant second at 16 percent, followed by Warren at 13 percent, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent and Bloomberg at 7 percent.

“A big open issue is will the Democrats nominate a moderate or someone farther to the left,” Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, said, according to The Hill. “That decision will in a close race have a big impact on who wins.”

The poll found some ambivalence about Clinton amid the support.

For example, the poll also noted that among respondents of all parties, only 35 percent gave Clinton a favorable or very favorable rating, That was lower than her husband, former President Bill Clinton, who received 46 percent favorability. Among declared Democratic candidates, Sanders polled at 45 percent favorability while Biden was at 44 percent.

Among Republicans, Trump polled at 42 percent favorability and Vice President Mike Pence at 41 percent.

Clinton also had the highest unfavorable rating of anyone on the list at 58 percent. The next-highest Democrat on the list was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 48 percent.

The poll also showed there some unanswered questions in the minds of the voters. By a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, poll respondents said that allegation Ukraine entered the 2016 presidential campaign on the side of Clinton needs to be investigated.

The possibility of a Clinton campaign has set Twitter buzzing.

Clinton has been coy in recent weeks about her 2020 plans.

Speaking to the BBC last month, she phrased her thinking this way: “I, as I say, never, never, never say never.”

“I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it,” she said at the time.

