The gender debate isn’t going the way left-wing transgender activists had hoped, as wide swaths of the American public reject the push to transition children.

On the matter of gender transition for minors, a new survey shows Americans appear to be overwhelmingly against such medical actions and believe kids should not be influenced to make such decisions.

The nationwide poll of 1,000 likely general election voters was conducted Oct. 12-17.

The survey, released by McLaughlin and Associates, asked respondents, “Do you believe the transgender movement has gone too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition to the opposite sex?” A full three-fourths of respondents, or 75 percent, of those who answered the question said yes.

Twenty-four percent of those who responded to the question said no.

When they were asked, “What is your opinion on why transgenderism is rising amongst underage minors?” Sixty-nine percent of those who responded to the question said that they were being swayed by social media and other cultural influences. Another 31 percent of voters said the rise was due to a growing freedom to question their gender without judgment.

Americans also seem to be questioning the motivations of the medical institutions that practice such life-changing procedures on minors.

When asked, “What is your opinion on the motivation behind the medical industry promoting gender transition for young children?” a whopping 70 percent of those who responded believed the motivation is “financial gain.” Only 30 percent of those who responded to the question said they thought the medical providers were motivated to help struggling children.

Interestingly, the poll also showed that many people are reluctant to discuss the issue with those around them: 41 percent of those who responded to the question said they feel reluctant to share their views on transgenderism with friends, family or co-workers.

Of that group, eight percent said they are reluctant to share their views because they “don’t want to be canceled,” 16 percent hesitate because they “don’t want to offend” and 17 percent held back because they felt they “don’t know enough.”

Fifty-nine percent of those willing to answer the question said they are not reluctant to share their views on transgenderism.

The survey interviews were conducted online, with survey invitations distributed randomly within predetermined geographic units, according to a news release by Summit Ministries. The geographic units “were structured to correlate with actual voter turnout in the general election,” according to the statement.

The poll of 1,000 general election voters has an accuracy of +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence interval.

“Americans disagree on many issues, but they are united in saying that the transgender movement has gone too far,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit.org, which funded the study.

“They overwhelmingly suspect that social media and the medical industry are exploiting children for self-serving financial gain,” Myers added.

“The burning question is, why are so many people silent if they believe the transgender movement is harming kids? What will it take for Americans to overcome the intimidation and say, ‘Enough is enough?’”

Summit Ministries, based in Manitou Springs, Colorado, describes itself as a Christian organization whose mission is to equip and support rising generations to embrace God’s truth and champion a biblical worldview.

