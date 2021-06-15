Commentary
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, shoppers browse empty shelves at a supermarket in Larchmont, New York, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. (John Minchillo / AP)
New Strain, New Lockdown? Disturbing Data Comes Out of the UK

Cameron Arcand June 15, 2021 at 3:08pm

A new coronavirus variant is responsible for an uptick in cases in the United Kingdom, and the world is on edge about this latest pandemic-related challenge.

The Delta variant, which was originally spotted in India, is more contagious than the Alpha strain, Healthline reported. It has prompted the U.K. to delay its reopening process by four weeks to mid-July.

“I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a news conference Monday.

“As things stand, and on the evidence that I can see right now, I’m confident that we will not need more than four weeks,” he also said.

A study conducted in Scotland and published in The Lancet discovered that the Delta variant carries twice the risk of hospitalization in comparison to the Alpha strain.

The variant only accounted for about 6 percent of cases in the United States as of late last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts are warning that it is of concern.

“Right now, in the United States, it’s about 10 percent of infections. It’s doubling every two weeks,” former Trump administration Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over. And I think the risk is really to the fall that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall.”

While it is unclear at this time how the new variant would impact domestic policy at a state and federal level, there is a glimmer of hope for those who are concerned about getting sick.

The aforementioned study published in The Lancet determined that the Pfizer vaccine is 79 percent effective and the AstraZeneca vaccine is 60 percent effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

However, more research is needed in order to get a clearer picture of what will protect people the best.

Currently, roughly 44 percent of the United States population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and most places have lifted their toughest restrictions.

Are you concerned about this new variant?

So, will the Delta variant cause officials to plunge us into more lockdowns, especially with the more shutdown-friendly Biden administration in charge?

Due to the intense backlash lockdowns sparked in the United States, it’s highly unlikely we will see a March 2020 situation develop again unless the vaccines are later determined to be ineffective against the Delta variant.

Still, the American people should remain alert about the evolving circumstances in Europe as our leaders plot a course of action in the United States.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
