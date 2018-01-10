New York Post Already Has Anti-Oprah Presidential Campaign Slogan Ready To Go

The New York Post splashed the word “NOPRAH!” over its front page on Monday in response to the presidential buzz following Oprah Winfrey’s highly publicized speech at the Golden Globes the previous night.

Post columnist Maureen Callahan sought to interject some reality into the elation some have professed at the prospect of a Winfrey presidency.

In her piece, “What does Oprah represent? Fake science, hucksters and greed,” Callahan first noted some of the accolades Oprah received from Hollywood stars.

“I’m on the bus with Oprah,” ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said.

“I want her to run for president,” Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep added.

Even NBC tweeted a pictured of Oprah with the caption, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” which it has since deleted.

Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times Sunday night following the Globes, “She would absolutely do it,” when asked about a presidential run.

Callhan’s response is to all the clamor is, “She should absolutely not.”

“Yes, Winfrey is a singular presence in the culture,” Callahan conceded. “She is entirely self-made and a decades-long mover in television, film, publishing and philanthropy. As of 2017, she was one of only two women on Forbes’s Black Female Billionaires list. There is much to admire.”

“But none of this makes her fit to be leader of the free world,” the writer added. “And just because the precedent has been set with Donald Trump — to horrible effect — doesn’t mean the Democrats should run a charismatic celebrity with zero credentials. Not Tom Hanks, not The Rock, not Oprah Winfrey.”

Callahan went on to offer other reasons Americans should think before getting on the Winfrey train.

She particularly highlighted Winfrey’s endorsement of of books like 2006’s “The Secret” and New Age gurus including Eckhart Tolle, who preached about vacuous beliefs like “The Power of Now.”

The Washington Post reported while the American public does not know too much about her political views, Winfrey has made some of them known.

She endorsed both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for president.

Winfrey also stated that her faith teaches her that God makes people gay, so she supports LGBT rights.

“The God I serve doesn’t care whether you’re tall or short, or whether you were born black or Asian or gay,” Winfrey said of Ellen DeGeneres in 1997. “And so that’s just a difference of belief. And I don’t expect to change your belief today.”

“I believe God created Ellen,” she added. “I believe God did that. Ellen says she’s gay. I believe God created her gay. … I support her right to be who she thinks she is.”

Winfrey also supports increased gun control measures, as she stated in 2013 during a commencement address at Harvard University.

“We understand that the vast majority of people in this country believe in stronger background checks because they realize that we can uphold the Second Amendment and also reduce the violence that is robbing us of our children,” she said. “They don’t have to be incompatible.”

In June of last year, Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter, “I will never run for public office.”

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday he does not believe Oprah will run in 2020, but if she did it would be “a lot of fun.”

